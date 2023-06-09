Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cause of Death for Kara Lemons?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kara Makenzie Lemons: Remembering a Life Full of Joy and Ambition

A Tragic Loss

On Sunday, June 4, 2023, Kara Makenzie Lemons passed away at the young age of 19. Her parents, Danny and Diana Lemons, are left to grieve the loss of their beloved daughter. Kara was a bright, vibrant young woman who loved life and had a contagious spirit. Her passing has left a hole in the hearts of all who knew her.

A Life Full of Promise

Kara was a 2022 honors graduate of Barbe High School, where she excelled academically. She continued her education at McNeese State University, where she was a proud member of Chi Omega sorority. Kara was also an excellent swimmer, and she worked at the pools at L ’Auberge Casino Resort while planning to apply to cosmetology school. She had dreams of owning her own salon someday, and she had a passion for all things hair, nails, and anything “girly.”

A Loving Family

Kara was a big sister and second mom to her younger siblings, Cole, Collin, Kaylee, Kylie, Kenna, and Korryn. She took pride in making them feel special and loved, and she had a close bond with each of them. Kara was also adored by her grandparents, Debbie Ortego Dilts and Jerry Lemons, as well as her aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A Life Well-Lived

Despite her young age, Kara had accomplished so much and touched so many lives. She had a bright future ahead of her, and her passing is a tragic loss for everyone who knew her. Kara will always be remembered for her infectious smile, her kind heart, and her unwavering ambition.

Rest in Peace, Kara

Kara Makenzie Lemons may have left this world too soon, but her memory will live on forever. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Kara.

Kara Lemons cause of death Kara Lemons funeral arrangements Kara Lemons obituary tributes Kara Lemons life and accomplishments Kara Lemons family and friends mourn loss

News Source : Interstim

Source Link :Kara Lemons Obituary, Why did Kara die?/