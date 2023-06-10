Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cause of Death for Matthew Piontkowski

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Matthew Piontkowski: A Beloved Fire Rescue Lieutenant and Paramedic

Matthew Piontkowski, a beloved individual, dedicated his life to serving as a fire rescue lieutenant and paramedic for MIGC Fire Rescue. It is with immense sadness that we announce his passing, which has left a profound void in our hearts and in the community. Matthew’s illness, stemming from his selfless work as a firefighter, tragically led to his untimely departure.

A Commendable Contribution to the Field of Firefighting

Matthew’s contributions to the field of firefighting were truly commendable. Prior to his time at MIGC, he served as the esteemed head of the High Country Fire and Rescue Department, where his exceptional skills, positive demeanor, and an infectious smile touched the lives of many. The impact of his presence will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. His colleagues and the community are currently mourning his loss with heavy hearts.

An Immense Sorrow and a Heavy Heart

Coping with the immense sorrow and the void left by his absence is a difficult task they face. They eagerly await the day when Matthew’s spirit will ascend to the heavens, where a celestial celebration awaits him. In the meantime, they draw strength from one another and strive to remain composed during this challenging period.

A Legacy of Dedication and Compassion

Matthew Piontkowski’s legacy as a dedicated firefighter and compassionate individual will forever be etched in the hearts and memories of those fortunate enough to have known him. May he find eternal peace, and may his family and loved ones find solace in the support of the community as they navigate through this challenging time of mourning.

Fond Remembrance of Matt Piontkowski

Matt Piontkowski passed away from cancer, which he developed due to his unwavering commitment to firefighting. Matt selflessly devoted his time to the Horry County Fire Department from 2010 to 2017, serving in various capacities during his tenure. Throughout those years, he tirelessly served as a firefighter for the county, leaving an indelible mark.

The loss of Matt has left our community bereaved, burdened by the profound grief that accompanies such a loss. Matt selflessly devoted his time to the Horry County Fire Department from 2010 to 2017, serving in various capacities during his tenure. Throughout those years, he tirelessly served as a firefighter for the county, leaving an indelible mark.

