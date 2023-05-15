Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cause of death for NZ rugby player in 60 characters

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Billy Guyton: A Talented Rugby Player and Coach

On May 15, 2023, the rugby community was shocked by the sudden passing of Billy Guyton, a former New Zealand rugby player. At the age of 33, his untimely death left many people grieving and wondering about the cause of his passing.

Billy Guyton was a well-known rugby union player who played halfback for various teams, including the Blues, Crusaders, Hurricanes, Mori All Blacks, Tasman, and North Otago. He was born and raised in South Canterbury and started his provincial career with North Otago. He played 52 times for Tasman between 2013 and 2017 after representing the province from 2010 to 2012.

Throughout his career, Guyton was a talented rugby player, making 24 appearances for the Blues between 2016-2017. He was also a member of the Mori All Blacks team in October 2016 for their end-of-year tour to the Northern Hemisphere. He played for the Hurricanes in a small number of games during the 2014 Super Rugby season and also played for the Crusaders as a replacement for the remainder of the super rugby campaign after Willi Heinz suffered a season-ending injury.

Guyton was a major contributor to the development of women’s rugby across the Tasman region, and he served as the Tasman women’s team’s assistant coach during the Farah Palmer Cup. He had won the senior women’s club competition with the Marist team, and his coaching skills were highly appreciated in the rugby community.

His passing was announced by Tasman Rugby in a social media post, and the union released a statement expressing their condolences and Aroha to Billy’s whāanau, friends, and colleagues during this sad time.

However, the cause of his death remains unknown. Some unconfirmed sources say that he committed suicide, but it’s unknown if it was a suicide or an accident. The circumstances surrounding his death were not known.

Tributes from the rugby community poured in after the news of his passing broke out. The Blues, his former team, shared a tribute to him, saying that they were shocked and saddened by the tragic death of Billy Guyton and that he was a talented rugby player who made a significant impact during his time with the team.

Other rugby teams and individuals also expressed their condolences and paid tribute to Billy Guyton, highlighting his talent, passion, and contribution to the sport.

In conclusion, Billy Guyton was a talented rugby player and coach who made a significant impact on the rugby community. His passing has left a void in the hearts of his family, friends, colleagues, and fans. May he rest in peace, and his legacy continue to inspire and motivate future generations of rugby players and coaches.

