Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cause of Death for Ray Lewis III, Son of Ray Lewis, Revealed

Ray Lewis III Dies at 28 Years Old

On Thursday, it was reported that Ray Lewis III, the son of NFL legend Ray Lewis, had passed away at the age of 28. Lewis III had previously played football for the University of Miami before his untimely death.

Details of Lewis III’s Death

Initially, details surrounding Lewis III’s death were not known, leaving many to speculate about the cause. However, on Friday, police revealed that Lewis III died of an accidental overdose at his home. TMZ Sports obtained the overdose report from police in Florida, which stated that Lewis III apparently died from an accidental overdose.

Drug Paraphernalia Found at the Scene

Police say they responded to a call for a medical emergency and found an unresponsive Lewis III, who was receiving CPR from a friend, while another friend was screaming for Narcan, a drug used during overdoses. Drug paraphernalia had been found in his room at the time of his death. The report also states that cops searched the room and found a blue pill near Lewis III’s body, which they unofficially identified as Alprazolam, the drug in brands like Xanax. Police also say there was a used needle at the scene, plus a small plastic bag found inside of an empty beer can.

A Tragic Loss for the Lewis Family

The loss of Ray Lewis III is a tragic one for the Lewis family and the football community as a whole. Ray Lewis III had a promising football career ahead of him, having played for the University of Miami. His father, Ray Lewis, is a Baltimore Ravens legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer, known for his leadership skills on and off the field.

On Friday, Ray Lewis released a statement regarding his son’s death, saying, “It is with a heavy heart that the family of Rayshad Lewis, better known as Ray Lewis III, announces his passing. The family would like to thank everyone for their support and condolences during this difficult time.”

Overdose Deaths on the Rise

Lewis III’s death is unfortunately not an isolated incident. Overdose deaths have been on the rise in recent years, with the opioid epidemic being a significant contributor.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that in 2019, there were 70,630 drug overdose deaths in the United States. That’s an increase of 4.6% from 2018. The CDC also stated that synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl, were the primary drivers of the increase in overdose deaths.

Preventing Overdose Deaths

Preventing overdose deaths requires a multifaceted approach. Education and awareness about the dangers of drug use are crucial, as is access to treatment and resources for those struggling with addiction. Additionally, the availability of overdose reversal drugs, such as Narcan, can be lifesaving in the event of an overdose.

It’s essential to remember that addiction is a disease, and those struggling with it deserve compassion and support. By working together, we can help prevent tragic losses like that of Ray Lewis III and countless others.

Conclusion

The death of Ray Lewis III is a tragic loss for his family and the football community. His death serves as a reminder of the dangers of drug use and the need for continued efforts to prevent overdose deaths. It’s crucial to prioritize education, resources, and treatment for those struggling with addiction and to work together to end the opioid epidemic.

News Source : BroBible

Source Link :Ray Lewis’ 28-Year-Old Son, Ray Lewis III, Cause Of Death Revealed/