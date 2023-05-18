Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cause of death for S Club 7 member Paul Cattermole revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

New Details on Paul Cattermole’s Passing Have Been Disclosed

It’s been nearly six weeks since the music industry lost one of its brightest stars. Paul Cattermole, the former member of the popular British band S Club 7, passed away at the age of 46, leaving his fans and colleagues in shock. While the news of his death had already broken out, there was a lot of speculation around the cause of his demise. However, now, the Dorset Coroner’s Office has finally confirmed that Cattermole died of natural causes.

The statement issued by the spokesperson for the Dorset Coroner’s Office on May 18 put an end to all the rumors surrounding Cattermole’s death. The statement read, “We confirm that Mr. Cattermole died from natural causes and our investigations have concluded. As his death was from natural causes, there will be no inquest.” This confirmation puts to rest all the rumors that suggested foul play, drug overdose or suicide as the causes of his death.

Cattermole’s death came as a surprise to many, especially his former bandmates, who were planning to reunite for a tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their band’s formation. The band members were devastated by the news of his passing, and they took to Instagram to pay tribute to their friend and colleague. Tina Barrett, Rachel Stevens, Jo O’Meara, Hannah Spearritt, Bradley McIntosh, and Jon Lee wrote, “We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel.”

Cattermole was an integral part of S Club 7, which was formed in 1998 and went on to become one of the most successful bands of the late 1990s and early 2000s. The band was known for its upbeat pop songs, catchy dance routines, and bright colorful outfits. Cattermole was the guitarist and occasional lead vocalist of the band, and his contributions to their music were immense.

Apart from his work with S Club 7, Cattermole also had a solo career, releasing his debut album, “Hanging Around,” in 2003. The album was critically acclaimed, and Cattermole was praised for his songwriting and vocal abilities. However, his solo career didn’t take off as expected, and Cattermole went on to pursue other interests, including acting and reality TV.

Cattermole’s death has left a huge void in the music industry, and his fans and colleagues continue to mourn his loss. The news of his passing also serves as a reminder of the importance of taking care of one’s health and seeking medical attention when needed. Natural causes may seem like an ordinary reason for someone’s death, but it’s essential to remember that even seemingly harmless health issues can turn fatal if left untreated.

In conclusion, Paul Cattermole will always be remembered as a talented musician, a charismatic performer, and a beloved friend to many. His death has left a deep impact on the music industry, and his music will continue to inspire generations to come. We hope that his family and friends find solace in the fact that he will always be remembered for his contributions to the world of music. Rest in peace, Paul Cattermole.

