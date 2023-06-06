Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cause of Death for Singer of “Girl from Ipanema”, Astrud Gilberto

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Legacy of Bossa Nova Singer Astrud Gilberto

The music industry mourns the loss of Astrud Gilberto, the 83-year-old Brazilian bossa nova singer who passed away on June 5. Gilberto was widely known for her rendition of “The Girl From Ipanema,” a song that became a global hit and helped bring bossa nova music to the world stage.

Early Life and Career

Astrud Evangelina Weinert was born in Salvador, Bahia, and began her career in the 1960s. Throughout her career, she produced 16 studio albums and two live records, showcasing her unique style and vocal talent.

“The Girl From Ipanema”

The song that propelled Gilberto to global fame, “The Girl From Ipanema,” was originally recorded by American saxophonist Stan Getz and Brazilian guitarist Joao Gilberto in 1963. The song was inspired by a young woman named Helosa Pinheiro, who would frequently pass by a bar near Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro.

When it was suggested that Joao Gilberto sing the translated lyrics in English, Astrud, who had married Joao in 1959, offered to sing on the track instead. Despite not being a trained vocalist, Astrud’s performance on the song earned her a Grammy award for Best Vocal Performance by a Female.

Legacy and Influence

Gilberto’s contributions to bossa nova music and “The Girl From Ipanema” have had a lasting impact on the music industry. The song sold over five million copies worldwide and helped to raise awareness of bossa nova music around the world.

Despite her success, Gilberto was reportedly underappreciated and underpaid for her contributions throughout her life. Her son Marcelo, who collaborated with her on recordings and performances, spoke out about the media’s objectification of his mother and the lack of recognition she received for her work.

Conclusion

Astrud Gilberto’s passing marks the end of an era in music. Her unique style and vocal talent, as well as her contributions to bossa nova music and “The Girl From Ipanema,” will be remembered and celebrated for generations to come.

