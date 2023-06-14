Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cause of death for South Jersey trucker in I-95 crash disclosed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Truck Driver Identified in I-95 Collapse

The identity of the truck driver who was killed in the Sunday crash that caused a portion of Interstate 95 to collapse has been confirmed by officials in Philadelphia. Nathan Moody, a 53-year-old Pennsauken resident, died from blunt trauma to the head, inhalation and thermal injuries, according to the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office. Moody was transporting 8,500 gallons of gasoline for TK Transport, a Pennsauken-based company in a tanker truck when it crashed on the Route 73/Cottman Avenue ramp off I-95 at around 6:20 a.m. Sunday. He leaves behind his longtime girlfriend and a 7-year-old daughter.

Moody’s family had hoped he escaped the wreckage and would turn up at a local hospital, but it never happened. “He wanted to raise his girl to know what a good Dad was, to know what a hardworking Dad was,” his cousin told Fox 29. “He didn’t drink, he didn’t smoke, he damn-sure didn’t use any drugs.”

I-95 will remain closed in both directions for an undetermined amount of time as local, state and federal officials develop a plan to reconstruct the roughly 100-foot span that collapsed and was structurally compromised. The collapse has caused major traffic disruptions in the area, with commuters being advised to use alternate routes and public transportation.

The collapse occurred when Moody’s tanker truck crashed into a barrier on the ramp, causing it to burst into flames and damage the support beams of the elevated highway above. The intense heat caused the beams to buckle and the highway to collapse onto the roadway below, creating a massive crater.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of the nation’s aging infrastructure, particularly its bridges and highways. The collapse occurred on a section of I-95 that was built in the 1960s and was in need of repair. The American Society of Civil Engineers estimates that nearly a quarter of the nation’s bridges are in need of significant repair or replacement.

In response to the collapse, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has called for increased funding for infrastructure projects, stating that “we cannot afford to wait until another tragedy occurs before we take action to address our crumbling infrastructure.” He has proposed a $4.5 billion plan to repair and replace Pennsylvania’s aging infrastructure, including bridges, highways, and public transportation systems.

The incident has also highlighted the dangers faced by truck drivers, who are often under pressure to meet tight deadlines and are at risk of accidents due to fatigue, distracted driving, and poor road conditions. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that trucking accidents are responsible for nearly 4,000 fatalities and 100,000 injuries each year.

Moody’s death is a tragic reminder of the risks faced by truck drivers and the need for greater investment in infrastructure and safety measures to prevent accidents and protect motorists. As we continue to mourn his loss, let us also redouble our efforts to ensure that our roads and bridges are safe and reliable for all who use them.

News Source : Josh Bakan

Source Link :South Jersey Trucker’s Cause Of Death In I-95 Crash Revealed/