Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cause of Death & Funeral: What You Need to Know

Purdue Veterinary Medicine Student Aaron Lewis Passes Away in Kayak Incident

The Purdue University community is in mourning after the tragic passing of Aaron Lewis, a veterinary medicine student who lost his life in a kayaking accident on Lake Aberdeen on June 10, 2023. Lewis, 43, was a cherished member of the Purdue family, known for his tenacity, vivacious personality, and deep commitment to helping both people and animals.

The incident occurred in the early morning, with law enforcement officials arriving on the scene around 8:20 am. Lewis was found not to be wearing a life jacket, and emergency responders immediately began searching the lake for him. Despite their best efforts, Lewis was not found until Saturday evening, when the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office Dive Rescue team located his body in the water.

Lewis was on schedule to graduate from Purdue’s veterinary medicine program in 2025, and his loss has been deeply felt by his classmates, professors, and the entire university community. In the wake of his passing, tributes have poured in from across the country, with many remembering Lewis for his warm heart, generous spirit, and unwavering dedication to the field of veterinary medicine.

At this time, information regarding Lewis’s funeral has not been made public by the family. However, the Purdue community continues to mourn his loss and offers its deepest sympathies to his loved ones during this difficult time.

