Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cause of death in Florida teacher’s murder-suicide revealed

Florida Teacher Amanda Hicks Killed in Murder-Suicide

Tragedy struck a quiet Florida neighborhood when beloved teacher Amanda Hicks was fatally stabbed by her fiancé before he turned the gun on himself in a murder-suicide that left their infant daughter alone with their lifeless bodies for hours.

The Shocking Incident

The incident occurred on a Sunday evening in late September, sending shockwaves through the community. Hicks, a 31-year-old teacher at a local elementary school, was found dead in her home in the town of Oviedo. Her fiancé, 33-year-old Benjamin Allen, was also found dead, having shot himself after stabbing Hicks multiple times.

Neighbors reported hearing a loud argument coming from the couple’s home before the incident. The couple’s 10-month-old daughter was found unharmed in her crib, having been alone with the bodies for several hours before being discovered.

A Beloved Teacher

Hicks was a beloved teacher at Carillon Elementary School in Oviedo. She had been teaching at the school for six years and was known for her kind and caring demeanor, as well as her dedication to her students. Her sudden and tragic death left the school community reeling.

“Amanda was a fantastic teacher who cared deeply for her students and was loved by everyone at our school,” said Carillon Elementary School Principal, Jennifer Bellinger. “We are heartbroken by this unimaginable loss and are offering support to our students, staff, and families during this difficult time.”

A Troubled Relationship

The murder-suicide has brought attention to the issue of domestic violence and the warning signs that can often be missed. According to reports, Hicks and Allen had a troubled relationship, with police being called to their home on several occasions in the past year.

Neighbors reported hearing loud arguments and seeing police cars at the couple’s home on multiple occasions. Hicks had also filed for a restraining order against Allen earlier this year, but it was later dropped at her request.

An Important Reminder

The tragic death of Amanda Hicks serves as a sobering reminder of the devastating impact of domestic violence and the importance of recognizing warning signs and taking action to prevent it. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in three women and one in four men experience some form of physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, there are resources available to help. The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or through their website, thehotline.org.

A Tragic Loss

The loss of Amanda Hicks has left a lasting impact on her community and serves as a reminder of the devastating impact of domestic violence. Hicks was a dedicated teacher and a kind and caring person who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

“Amanda was a wonderful person who made a positive impact on so many lives,” said Principal Bellinger. “We will miss her greatly and will always remember the impact she had on our school and our community.”

In Conclusion

The tragic murder-suicide of Amanda Hicks and Benjamin Allen is a reminder of the devastating impact of domestic violence and the importance of recognizing warning signs and taking action to prevent it. Hicks was a beloved teacher and a kind and caring person who will be deeply missed by all who knew her. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, there are resources available to help.

