Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cause of Death & Killer: Uncovering the Truth

NBC’s ‘Dateline: Tipping Point’ chronicles the tragic death of 22-year-old Brian Watkins, an aspiring tennis athlete who lost his life to mugging in a Manhattan subway station in September 1990. The case created a massive uproar, making national headlines and leading to the arrest of the perpetrators within hours of the crime due to intense political and media pressure. In this article, we will delve deeper into the case, including the killers’ identities and the events leading up to Brian’s death.

Who was Brian Watkins?

Brian Scott Watkins was born to Sherwin James and Karen Cox Watkins in Provo in Utah County, Utah, on May 15, 1968. He was an active child and fell in love with tennis at a young age, playing competitively throughout his life. He graduated from Provo High School in 1986 and was offered a tennis scholarship at Idaho State University (ISU), where he played for two years. He received the 35th Annual Sam Bennion Award, which is given to the most inspirational athlete at Idaho State. Brian dropped out of college after two years and worked for the American Business Service, a company that organizes motivational seminars. He also taught tennis at the Ridge Athletic Club in Provo, where his parents were members.

How Did Brian Watkins Die?

Brian’s aspiring tennis career was cut short in September 1990 while he was visiting New York to attend the US Open, their yearly ritual. On September 1, 1990, Brian, his parents, his brother Todd James Watkins, and his sister-in-law Michelle Watkins watched a US Open match with Ridge Athletic Club’s social tennis director, Debbe Jaspering. They were on their way to dinner at the Tavern on the Green in Central Park on September 2, when the incident occurred.

According to news reports, they were in a Manhattan subway station on 53rd Street and Seventh Avenue when a gang of eight teens approached them and demanded money. The young assailants slashed Sherwin’s pants pocket with a box cutter, slashing his buttocks, and robbed him of a money clip holding $200 and some credit cards. When his wife, Karen, stepped in, they knocked her to the ground and kicked her head.

Police sources state that 22-year-old Brian and his elder brother, Todd, then 25, fought the attackers, who fatally stabbed Brian as he tried to protect his mother. Witnesses stated he chased the youths down the station before collapsing at the foot of a station stairway, blood pouring from a knife wound in his chest. Brian was stabbed once in the chest and died on the way to St. Vincent’s Hospital.

Who Killed Brian Watkins?

Within hours of the attack, the New York Police Department started rounding up possible suspects, with two supposed assailants arrested around midnight outside the Roseland Ballroom. Three more possible suspects were apprehended at 4:00 am while leaving Roseland. Police sources stated two others, including Yull Garry Morales, then 19, who allegedly wielded the knife that killed Brian, were arrested on the afternoon of September 3, and the eighth suspect was arrested at 11:00 pm.

When asked how the authorities traced the suspects to Roseland, Captain Stephen Davis, a police spokesperson, explained, “Most transit police know that most of the kids who get off at 53rd Street are going to Roseland. It was a logical place to check.” Police sources stated the murder weapon — a folding knife with a four-inch blade — and the box cutter used to cut the father’s pants were recovered from the suspects at Roseland.

According to reports, the Watkins family entered the precinct station house on West 42nd Street at 2:35 pm on September 3 to view lineups and identify the aggressors. The authorities claimed the teens said they did not intend to kill. However, Sherwin denied their claims and stated a young man came running at them with a knife and shoved the blade at his throat. He testified, “They were pushing me down by my shoulders, and someone was cutting the back of my pants. I could hear my wife and daughter-in-law screaming. I was yelling, too.”

The arrested individuals were Anthony Anderson, 18, Louis Fernando Montiero, 20, Pascal Carpenter, 18, Ricardo Nova, 18, Ricardo Lopez, 18, Emilo Fernandez, 17, Johnny Hincapie, 18, and Yull. The defendants were tried in two groups of four in 1992 and were convicted of felony murder. All of them, barring one who was let off, were sentenced to 25 years to life. One of the convicts, Johnny Hincapie, served almost 25 years in prison before his conviction was vacated, and the indictment against him was dismissed in 2015 due to insufficient evidence.

Conclusion

The brutal murder of Brian Watkins was a senseless and tragic event that shocked the nation. The case led to a significant crackdown on crime in New York and a renewed focus on subway safety. Brian’s family established The Brian Watkins Memorial Foundation to award scholarships based on financial need, academic performance, and extracurricular participation, especially for athletics and leadership. Brian’s legacy lives on, and his story is a reminder of the importance of community safety, vigilance, and the need for justice.

