Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cause of death of Christina Ashten Gourkani: Kim Kardashian doppelganger

Kim Kardashian Lookalike’s Horrifying Cause of Death Revealed: OnlyFans Star Dies After Risky Procedure

An OnlyFans star, Christina Ashten Gourkani, who spent thousands of dollars on cosmetic surgery to look like Kim Kardashian reportedly died of cardiac arrest after having silicone injected into her buttocks by an ‘unlicensed’ practitioner. The 34-year-old American model, who used the name Ashten G online, passed away in hospital last month after undergoing the risky procedure. The person she hired for the enhancement, Vivian Gomez, a Florida woman who does not have a license to practice medicine, was responsible for administering the injections in a California hotel room.

Unlicensed Practitioner Faces Serious Charges

Vivian Gomez has been arrested on charges of involuntary manslaughter and practicing medicine without a license resulting in great bodily injury. She was apprehended on April 20 at Florida’s Fort Lauderdale Airport and will be extradited to Redwood City in San Francisco. The coroner’s office is still investigating Ms. Gourkani’s death.

A Heartbreaking Loss

Ms. Gourkani’s family started a GoFundMe page to raise funds for her funeral. They expressed their shock and anguish on the page, stating that it is with deep sorrow and an immensely heavy, broken heart that they have to share the most shattering, unfortunate, and unexpected passing of their beautiful, beloved daughter and sister, Christina Ashten Gourkani.

The statement went on to describe the harrowing moment someone called Christina’s family at 4.30 am screaming, ‘Ashten is dying, Ashten is dying!’ The family spokesperson then described the ‘living nightmare’ of watching her health decline in the hospital following her cardiac arrest.

The Dangers of Risky Surgery

Fellow OnlyFans model Mary Magdalene paid tribute to Ms. Gourkani on Instagram. Ms. Magdalene, a fellow plastic surgery addict who once almost died trying to get the ‘world’s fattest vagina,’ wrote: ‘I don’t know her, [but] I would always just randomly see her on Instagram and think she was really pretty, but that is so sad she just died from plastic surgery.’

‘It is so scary because you really just never know when you’re going to die from [risky surgery],’ she added, expressing her own fears about ‘sustaining brain damage’ whenever she goes under the knife.

Conclusion

The tragic death of Christina Ashten Gourkani is a warning to anyone considering risky cosmetic procedures. It is important to do thorough research before undergoing any cosmetic surgery and always choose licensed and experienced practitioners. The desire to look like someone else should not come at the cost of one’s life.

