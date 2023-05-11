Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cause of death of Detroit neurosurgeon revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Beloved Neurosurgeon Found Dead in Detroit Home

A shocking discovery was made in Detroit in late April, when renowned neurosurgeon Devon Hoover was found dead inside his home. On May 10, an autopsy report filed by the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed that Hoover had been shot twice in the back of the head before being stripped of his clothes and dragged into the attic. The report also stated that samples were collected from his body for a rape kit, including his fingernail clippings.

Discovery of Hoover’s Body

Hoover’s loved ones became concerned when he failed to attend a family gathering in Indiana and contacted the police for a wellness check. When the police arrived at his home, they noticed evidence that indicated something was amiss. Worried about his safety, they entered the house and discovered his body in the crawlspace. Hoover, who had been a prominent member of the community for more than 20 years, was found dead in his Detroit home.

Investigation and Suspects

Authorities are currently treating Hoover’s death as a homicide and have been asking for the public’s help in providing any relevant tips to help with the investigation. Detroit Police Chief James White has stated that it is clear to investigators that the death “was not a random act.” While a person of interest was arrested in connection to the case, they were later released on unrelated charges and little information about the individual has been disclosed by the police.

Initially, authorities speculated that the murder was the outcome of a domestic dispute. One week following the homicide, there was a break-in at Hoover’s residence. It is unclear whether anything was taken during the burglary. The community is deeply disturbed by the case.

A Beloved Doctor and Community Member

Hoover, 53, was a beloved neurosurgeon known for his work at Ascension Michigan Hospital. He was single and lived alone in the city’s Boston-Edison District. His death has left the community in shock and mourning. Patients have rallied online for justice, sharing stories of how Hoover had given them life through his work as a neurosurgeon.

Colleagues have also paid tribute to Hoover, describing him as “always calm and pleasant.” He had been a prominent member of the Detroit community for over two decades and was highly respected in his field. His death has left a void in the medical community and in the hearts of those who knew him.

Investigation Continues

The investigation into Devon Hoover’s death is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward. As the community mourns the loss of a beloved doctor and community member, they are also seeking justice for his senseless death. The city of Detroit is no stranger to violence, but the murder of a prominent neurosurgeon has left many shaken and searching for answers.

News Source : MEAWW

Source Link :Devon Hoover autopsy reveals cause of death of beloved Detroit neurosurgeon/