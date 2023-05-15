Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cause of Death of Doyle Brunson and Tribute

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Doyle Brunson Death: Remembering the Godfather of Poker

Doyle Brunson’s death has left the poker community in shock. The legendary American poker player passed away on May 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. He was a prominent figure in the world of poker, with a career spanning over 50 years. Brunson achieved significant milestones, including being a two-time champion of the World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event, an inductee into the Poker Hall of Fame, and the author of multiple poker books.

A Career Full of Achievements

Brunson made history by becoming the first player to earn $1 million in poker tournaments. Throughout his career, he secured ten WSOP bracelets, placing him tied for second place with Johnny Chan and Phil Ivey, only behind Phil Hellmuth’s record of sixteen bracelets. Brunson holds the distinction of being one of just four players to have won the WSOP Main Event in multiple events, accomplishing this feat in 1976 and 1977. Additionally, he is among a select group of three players, alongside Bill Boyd and Loren Klein, to have won WSOP tournaments in four consecutive years.

Doyle Brunson Death Cause And Obituary

The cause of Doyle Brunson’s death has not been disclosed by the family. However, he passed away in Las Vegas on May 14, 2023. Brunson was the founder of Doyles Room, an online poker room that was established in 2004. The website underwent several changes in its network affiliation, but on May 26, 2011, it was seized as a result of an investigation related to the violation of online gambling laws. As a consequence of the events that transpired on April 15, Brunson decided to sever his ties with Doyles Room.

Doyle Brunson Age

Doyle Brunson was born in 1933, making him 89 years old at the time of his passing. He married his wife, Louise, in August 1962, and during that year, a tumor was discovered in his neck while Louise was pregnant. The surgeons found that the cancer had spread, but they decided to perform an operation that would extend his life long enough for him to witness the birth of their baby. Surprisingly, after the operation, no traces of the cancer were found.

Doyle Brunson Wiki

Born in Longworth, Fisher County, Texas, Brunson was raised as one of three children. He displayed his athletic prowess as part of the All-State Texas basketball team. Despite receiving numerous college offers, he decided to enroll at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, Texas. Brunson was among the first six players to achieve victories in both the WSOP Main Event and a World Poker Tour title. His influence in the poker world has been acknowledged by Bluff Magazine, which named him the most influential figure in poker in January 2006.

A Life Full of Miracles

Brunson’s life was full of miraculous events. He recovered from cancer, and his wife’s tumor also vanished after surgery. In 1975, their daughter, Doyla, was diagnosed with scoliosis, but her spine straightened within three months. Unfortunately, Doyla passed away at the age of 18 due to a heart valve condition.

Final Thoughts

Doyle Brunson’s death has left a void in the world of poker. He was a legend who will always be remembered for his contribution to the game. His legacy will continue to inspire the future generation of poker players. Rest in peace, Doyle Brunson.

