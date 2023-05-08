Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cause of Death of Kim Kardashian Doppelganger

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Christina Ashten Gourkani: Kim Kardashian Lookalike’s Cause of Death

Christina Ashten Gourkani was a social media influencer and Kim Kardashian lookalike who became famous for her striking resemblance to the reality star. However, on August 18, 2021, Gourkani’s family announced her sudden and unexpected death at the age of 24. While the cause of her death is yet to be confirmed, there are several theories circulating online.

Who was Christina Ashten Gourkani?

Gourkani was a social media influencer who gained popularity for her resemblance to Kim Kardashian. She had over 40,000 followers on Instagram and was known for her fashion and beauty content. She also had a YouTube channel where she shared makeup tutorials and vlogs.

Despite the comparisons to Kardashian, Gourkani had always maintained that she was her own person and was not trying to impersonate the reality star. She had previously said in an interview, “I don’t think I look exactly like Kim, but I do see some resemblance. I am just being me and doing what I love.”

Theories about her death

While the cause of Gourkani’s death is yet to be confirmed, there are several theories circulating online. Some reports suggest that she may have died from a drug overdose, while others speculate that it could have been a suicide.

On August 20, TMZ reported that sources close to Gourkani’s family had revealed that she had struggled with addiction and had previously been to rehab. However, it is important to note that this information has not been confirmed by Gourkani’s family or official sources.

Others have suggested that Gourkani may have taken her own life, citing her last Instagram post as evidence. The post, which has since been deleted, showed a photo of Gourkani looking out at the ocean with a caption that read, “If I die tomorrow, just know I loved every single one of you.”

However, it is important to remember that social media posts do not necessarily indicate someone’s mental state or intentions. It is also important to respect Gourkani’s family’s privacy during this difficult time and wait for official confirmation of the cause of her death.

The dangers of social media

Gourkani’s death is a tragic reminder of the dangers of social media and the pressure that influencers can face. While social media can be a powerful tool for self-expression and connection, it can also be incredibly stressful and isolating.

In recent years, there have been several high-profile cases of social media influencers taking their own lives, including Sophie Gradon and Caroline Flack in the UK. The pressure to maintain a certain image and the constant scrutiny from followers can be overwhelming, and it is important to remember that what we see online is not always an accurate representation of someone’s life.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, there are resources available to help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in the US is available 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255, and the Samaritans in the UK can be reached at 116 123.

In conclusion

The sudden and unexpected death of Christina Ashten Gourkani has shocked her fans and followers. While the cause of her death is yet to be confirmed, it is important to remember that social media can have a dark side and it is crucial to prioritize our mental health and wellbeing.

Gourkani’s death is a tragic reminder that behind the filters and perfectly curated feeds, there are real people with real struggles. We must take care of ourselves and each other, both online and offline.

News Source : NY Breaking News

Source Link :Kim Kardashian lookalike’s cause of death/