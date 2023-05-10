Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cause of Death of Paul Keegan: A Tribute

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Paul Keegan Death: Remembering a Dedicated Garda Sergeant

The recent passing of Paul Keegan, a Garda Sergeant from Dublin, has saddened many. Paul Keegan passed away after a courageous battle with an illness, leaving behind his wife and three children. His death has been widely mourned, and many have paid tribute to his dedication and professionalism in his work.

Paul Keegan: A Dedicated Professional

According to his LinkedIn profile, Paul Keegan was a dedicated worker who consistently worked on enhancing his problem-solving abilities and computational and analytical skills. He had undergone advanced Excel training courses and was highly proficient with MS Excel.

He frequently sought to learn new systems and processes through on-the-job training and work experience, and he provided operational solutions to the company after consulting with them.

His professional experiences, as well as his educational background in engineering and business, have equipped him well for a role as a product owner.

Paul Keegan Death Cause and Obituary

The passing of Garda Sergeant Paul Keegan after a valiant struggle with illness has evoked emotional tributes. He died at St. Brigid’s Hospice in the Curragh, and is survived by his wife Ciara and their children Eamon, Erica, and Mallaidh.

Paul Keegan’s funeral will take place at St. Coca’s Church in Kilcock tomorrow at noon, and he will be laid to rest there. He was formerly from Firhouse, Dublin, as stated on RIP.

Despite a prolonged illness, Paul fought heroically, and he eventually passed away peacefully in the presence of his family and the caregivers at St. Brigid’s Hospice.

Ciara, his wife from Cranny, Co. Clare, and their children Eamon, Erica, and Mallaidh will miss Paul dearly. He is also remembered fondly by his mother-in-law, Irene, father-in-law, Gerry, sisters, Fiona and Jennifer, brothers-in-law, John, Cathal, Micheal, Shane, Jamie, and Jennifer’s partner Steven, as well as many friends and neighbors. May Paul Keegan rest in peace.

Conclusion

Paul Keegan’s passing is a great loss to his family, friends, and colleagues. His dedication and professionalism in his work have left a lasting impression. We extend our condolences to his family and loved ones and hope that they can find comfort in the memories of his life and achievements.

