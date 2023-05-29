Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cause of death of Raimundo’s bassist explored: Canisso’s passing at 57

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Shocking News of Canisso’s Death

Rock music fans woke up to the sad news of Canisso’s death on Monday, March 13, 2023. Raimundos bassist Canisso passed away at the age of 57, leaving his fans in disbelief. The sudden demise of Canisso has left many unanswered questions in the minds of his fans regarding his cause of death.

Cause of Death

Many people are searching the web to find out more about the cause of Canisso’s death. However, his manager, Denis Porto, did not reveal the cause of his death, keeping the information confidential. Therefore, the immediate cause of Canisso’s death cannot be explained at this time.

Canisso’s Wake

A wake for Canisso will be organized on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The venue of the ceremony is Ginasia Jose Correa located in Barueri at Avenida Guilherme P. Guglielmo 1000 in São Paulo.

Personal Life

Canisso’s real name was Jise Henrique Campos Pereira, and he was affectionately known as Canisso. He was a native of São Paulo, where he was born on December 9, 1965.

Condolences from Friends and Fans

After learning of Canisso’s death, Marcelo D2 took to his Twitter account and wrote, “I met Canisso in 1993 in Baixo Gávea, and we became friends the first night, and we fought the first night too… I feel like I lost a brother in the path. My condolences to all the Raimundos boys.” Another person wrote that Canisso’s daughter posted on her Instagram page that her dad couldn’t resist an accident at home.

In Memory of Canisso

The news of Canisso’s death has left his fans in shock and disbelief. He was a talented bassist and played a significant role in the success of Raimundos. Canisso’s contribution to the music industry will always be remembered, and he will be deeply missed.

