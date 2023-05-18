Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cause of death of S Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole disclosed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

S Club 7 Singer Paul Cattermole Dies at 46

S Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole was found dead earlier this year at his ground floor flat in Wareham on April 6. The Dorset Coroner’s Service has given the cause of death for the 46-year-old as “natural causes”.

Death Due to Natural Causes

According to the Dorset Coroner’s Service, Paul Cattermole died from natural causes, and their investigations have concluded. This means an inquest into the pop star’s death is not needed.

Tributes Pour In

Upon hearing the news of Cattermole’s death, tributes poured in from friends, family, and fans. A tribute post on the official S Club 7 Instagram page said in April, “We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”

S Club 7 were created by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller in 1998 and were known for hit songs including Reach, Don’t Stop Movin’, and their debut track Bring It All Back. Mr. Fuller was among those who paid tribute after news of Cattermole’s death broke. “Paul was a beacon of light for a generation of pop music fans, and he will be greatly missed,” he said.

Cattermole’s Recent Career

Cattermole had recently worked at a community radio station in Swanage. He was known not only for his music but also for his appearances on reality TV shows such as Celebrity Big Brother and The Jump. Despite his success, Cattermole had spoken publicly about his struggles with depression and financial difficulties.

A Life Cut Short

Paul Cattermole’s death is a tragedy for his family, friends, and fans. He was a talented musician and performer who brought joy to millions of people around the world. His death is a reminder that life is precious and that we should cherish every moment we have with our loved ones. Rest in peace, Paul.

