Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cause of Death of Sumaiya Salman, Daughter of Salman Iqbal

Salman Iqbal’s Daughter Sumaiya Salman Passes Away: A Tragic Loss for Pakistani Society

The sudden news of media mogul Salman Iqbal’s daughter, Sumaiya Salman, passing away has left the entire Pakistani community in shock and mourning. Sumaiya passed away in Dubai on May 5, 2023, leaving behind a void in the lives of those who knew and loved her. While the family has not released an official statement on the cause of her death, several media outlets have reported that she was special needs and had been struggling with severe health complications.

The Life and Legacy of Sumaiya Salman

Sumaiya Salman was the eldest daughter of Salman Iqbal and his wife, Sabeen Salman. As a special needs child, Sumaiya faced many challenges in her life, but she was well-cared-for and had access to the best medical treatment available. Despite her health complications, Sumaiya brought immense joy and love into the lives of those around her.

While her family mourns her loss and grieves the tragedy of her untimely passing, they also find comfort in celebrating her life and legacy. Sumaiya’s memory will continue to inspire and touch the hearts of many people around the world.

The Tragic News of Sumaiya Salman’s Death

The news of Sumaiya Salman’s death was first shared by the ARY digital network on their news platform, followed by social media platforms such as Twitter and YouTube. The family now resides in Dubai, where funeral prayers for Sumaiya will be held. The loss of a child is always a painful and tragic event, and the entire world has extended their condolences and support to the bereaved family.

The Life of Salman Iqbal

Salman Iqbal is a well-known figure in Pakistan’s media industry. He is the founder of the ARY Digital Network and has achieved great success in his professional life. However, Salman has also had his share of personal ups and downs.

Salman Iqbal was once married to Sabeen Salman, Sumaiya’s mother. The reasons for their divorce are unknown, but they have continued to maintain a cordial relationship. Salman Iqbal has since remarried and shares two daughters with his second wife, Sonya Khan. His two wives live in separate homes, but Salman treasures every moment he spends with his loved ones.

Despite the challenges he has faced, Salman Iqbal remains an inspiration to many people. His various accomplishments in both his personal and professional lives make him a great role model for anyone who desires to be successful.

Conclusion

The loss of Sumaiya Salman is a tragedy that has deeply affected the entire Pakistani society. While her family mourns her passing, they find comfort in celebrating her life and legacy. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Iqbal family during this difficult time and pray for Sumaiya’s soul to rest in peace.

News Source : Surprise Sports

Source Link :Salman Iqbal Daughter Sumaiya Salman Death Cause And Obituary/