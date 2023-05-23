Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cause of Death: Respiratory Complications of Rick Hoyt

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Rick Hoyt, the inspiring athlete who formed Team Hoyt with his late father, Dick Hoyt, passed away at the age of 61. The news of his demise has left many people heartbroken, as they remember the incredible achievements of the father-son duo.

Rick had cerebral palsy, a neurological disorder that affects muscle movement and coordination. Despite this, he and his father competed in over 30 Boston Marathons and Ironman Triathlons, with Dick pushing Rick in a special wheelchair and towing him in a boat and bike. Their bond and determination inspired people around the world.

The cause of Rick’s death was complications with his respiratory system, according to a statement released by the Hoyt Foundation on Facebook. The family did not reveal any further details about his passing but promised to provide more information once they were ready.

The news of Rick’s passing was met with an outpouring of support and condolences on social media. People expressed their admiration for Rick’s perseverance and his father’s unwavering dedication to him.

The Hoyt Foundation had planned to hold the Dick Hoyt Memorial “Yes You Can” Road Race in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, on May 27. However, the foundation has yet to decide whether to postpone or cancel the event.

Rick’s life story is a testament to the power of perseverance and the importance of never giving up. Despite facing tremendous challenges, he was able to achieve great things and inspire countless people along the way. His legacy will continue to inspire others for years to come.

