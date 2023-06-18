Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cause of Death Revealed for Ray Lewis III

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ray Lewis III, Son of Hall of Fame Linebacker, Dies at 28

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Ray Lewis III, the son of Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis. The 28-year-old Lewis passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, in South Carolina.

The news of Lewis’ death was confirmed by the family’s spokesperson, who released a statement expressing their grief and requesting privacy during this difficult time.

Lewis began his college football career as a running back at the University of Miami (FL), where his father had also played. He later transferred to Coastal Carolina and Virginia Union, where he played cornerback.

Despite not achieving the same level of success as his father on the football field, Lewis was described as a “great young man and a better teammate” by Virginia Union associate head coach Diego Ryland.

Lewis’ senior season at Lake Mary Prep High School saw him record 1,898 rushing yards, 676 receiving yards, and 24 total touchdowns, earning him a three-star rating as part of the 2013 national recruiting cycle.

Lewis III’s passing has sent shockwaves through the sporting world, with many expressing their condolences and sharing their memories of the young athlete.

Lewis’ brother, Rahsaan, took to social media to express his sadness, stating, “Really can’t believe I’m even typing this but RIP big brother. A true angel I pray (you’re) at peace now because ik how much you was (really) hurtin … I love you I love you I love you.”

Lewis’ father, Ray Lewis, spent his entire NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens, leading the franchise to its first Super Bowl in 2000 and again in 2012 during his final season before retirement. He is considered one of the greatest middle linebackers in NFL history and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

The Lewis family has requested privacy during this difficult time, and our thoughts and condolences go out to them. Ray Lewis III may not have achieved the same level of success as his father on the football field, but he will always be remembered as a beloved son, brother, and teammate.

News Source : FOX Sports Radio

Source Link :Ray Lewis III’s Cause of Death is Revealed/