Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cause of death uncovered for couple in luxury hotel

Tragedy struck for two Americans on holiday in Mexico, as Abby Lutz, 28, and her boyfriend John Heathco, 41, were found dead in their luxury hotel room. The couple, who were from California, were discovered “without traces of violence in the body” according to authorities, who estimated they had been dead for around 10 hours before they were found on Tuesday night. While an autopsy revealed that the couple had died of poisoning, the exact substance responsible has yet to be determined. The investigation into their deaths is ongoing.

Lutz’s family have revealed that the couple had reported feeling unwell in the days leading up to their deaths, and had sought medical treatment at a local hospital. However, they later said that they felt much better, leading to the family being shocked to receive a phone call from the authorities informing them of the couple’s passing. Lutz’s sister, Gabrielle Slate, believes that poor ventilation may have played a role in their deaths, saying that they had been told it was due to “improper venting of the resort and could be carbon monoxide poisoning.”

Rancho Pescadero, the hotel where the couple were staying, has said that it is “truly heartbroken by this terrible tragedy,” and that it is working with authorities to understand the cause of death. The hotel’s general manager, Henar Gil, has said that there was no evidence of violence related to the incident, and that the hotel was not aware of any threat to guests’ safety or wellbeing.

While the FBI is not currently involved in the investigation, a source has said that there is no indication of foul play. The US State Department has expressed its condolences to the families of the deceased, while Slate has set up a fundraising page to repatriate her sister’s body and has described her as “the most beautiful soul.”

Mexico has a history of incidents involving gas leaks, with several reported deaths due to poisoning by carbon monoxide or other gases. Proper gas line installation, vents, and monitoring devices are often lacking in the country. In 2018, a gas leak in a water heater caused the deaths of an American couple and their two children in the resort town of Tulum, while in 2010, an improperly installed gas line at a hotel in Playa del Carmen killed five Canadian tourists and two Mexicans.

The deaths of Lutz and Heathco serve as a tragic reminder of the importance of proper safety measures in any hotel or accommodation, and the need for regular maintenance checks to prevent incidents such as these from occurring.

News Source : Hayley Taylor

Source Link :Mysterious cause of death revealed for couple found dead inside luxury hotel/