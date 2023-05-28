Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cause of George Maharis’ Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering George Maharis: An American Actor, Singer, and Artist

George Maharis was an American actor, singer, and artist who left a significant mark in the entertainment industry. He was best known for portraying Buz Murdock in the first three seasons of the TV series Route 66. Maharis also recorded numerous pop music albums at the height of his fame and later starred in the TV series The Most Deadly Game.

Early Life and Career

Maharis was born on September 1, 1928, in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens, New York, one of seven children to Greek immigrants. He attended Flushing High School and spent 18 months with the U.S. Marines.

After his service in the Marines, Maharis studied at the Actors Studio and appeared in off-Broadway productions of Jean Genet’s Deathwatch and Edward Albee’s The Zoo Story. He then appeared on Studio One, Kraft Television Theater, Goodyear Television Playhouse, Stirling Silliphant’s Naked City, and Otto Preminger’s Exodus. Maharis also appeared in the soap opera Search for Tomorrow as Bud Gardner, one of Joanne Gardner’s relatives who married Janet Bergman Collins.

The Height of His Fame

Maharis rose to fame in the 1960s for his portrayal of Buz Murdock in the TV series Route 66. He played the role for the first three seasons, from 1960 to 1963. Maharis’s performance in the show earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best TV Star – Male in 1962.

Aside from his acting career, Maharis also recorded pop music albums during the height of his fame. His most popular songs include “Teach Me Tonight,” “Love Me as I Love You,” and “Route 66 Theme.” He also made several guest appearances on various TV shows such as The Dinah Shore Chevy Show, The Dean Martin Show, and The Ed Sullivan Show.

Later Years and Death

After Route 66, Maharis continued his acting career, appearing in various TV shows and movies such as The Satan Bug, The Desperate Mission, and The Most Deadly Game.

On May 24, 2023, Maharis died at his home in Beverly Hills at the age of 94. His longtime friend and caregiver, Marc Bahan, confirmed the news of his passing.

Conclusion

George Maharis will always be remembered as a talented actor, singer, and artist who left a significant mark in the entertainment industry. His portrayal of Buz Murdock in Route 66 and his pop music albums will always be a part of his legacy. Rest in peace, George Maharis.

