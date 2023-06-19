Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cause of George Michael’s Death: Suicide or Natural?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

George Michael: A Look at His Life and Untimely Death

When news of George Michael’s death broke, the world was in shock. Fans flocked to the internet to learn more about the life and career of one of Britain’s most iconic music legends. But what really happened to George Michael? Did he commit suicide? And what was the cause of his untimely death?

The Life and Career of George Michael

George Michael was born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou on June 25, 1963, in East Finchley, London. He rose to fame as the lead singer of the pop duo Wham! in the early 1980s, along with his friend Andrew Ridgeley. The duo became a sensation with hits such as “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” and “Careless Whisper.”

After Wham! disbanded in 1986, George Michael embarked on a successful solo career, with hits such as “Faith,” “Father Figure,” and “Freedom! ’90.” He was known for his powerful voice, his catchy pop songs, and his flamboyant stage presence. He also became a prominent gay icon and activist, speaking out about his sexuality and supporting various LGBTQ+ causes.

The Death of George Michael

On December 25, 2016, George Michael was found dead in his bed at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire. He was 53 years old. His partner, Fadi Fawaz, discovered him and called the ambulance services. Initial reports suggested that George Michael had died of heart failure. However, the true cause of death was not confirmed until March 2017, after a coroner’s inquest.

Did George Michael Commit Suicide?

There were rumors that George Michael had committed suicide, but these were quickly dismissed by his family and friends. The coroner’s report confirmed that George Michael died of natural causes, specifically dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver. Dilated cardiomyopathy is a condition that affects the heart muscle and can lead to heart failure.

The Legacy of George Michael

George Michael’s death was a shock to his fans around the world. He was a beloved singer, songwriter, and activist, who had a profound impact on the music industry and LGBTQ+ community. His music continues to be celebrated and his legacy lives on. In 2019, a biographical film titled Last Christmas, featuring the music of George Michael, was released in cinemas.

George Michael will always be remembered as a pop icon, a gay rights pioneer, and a true legend. His music touched the lives of millions of people around the world, and his memory will live on through his songs.

George Michael death cause George Michael suicide rumors George Michael autopsy report George Michael drug use George Michael depression

News Source : Neksha Gupta

Source Link :Did George Michael Commit Suicide? What Did George Michael Die Of?/