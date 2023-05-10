Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cause of Kyle Jacobs’ death revealed in autopsy

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Autopsy Report Reveals Cause of Death for Kyle Jacobs

In February, Kyle Jacobs, a renowned songwriter, was found dead in his home. At the time, his death was being investigated as a possible suicide. Now, the autopsy report has confirmed that Jacobs died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Details of Kyle Jacobs’ Death

Kyle Jacobs’ wife, Kellie Pickler, discovered her husband’s body when she woke up and couldn’t find him. She and her personal assistant called the police when they couldn’t open one room in the house. The autopsy report revealed that Jacobs died of an ‘intraoral shotgun wound’. Toxicology reports show that at the time of his death, Kyle did not have any drugs in his system. However, he did have a history of pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use.

Kyle Jacobs’ Career

Kyle Jacobs was a prominent songwriter who had worked with many renowned artists like Scott McCreery, Clay Walker, Josh Kelley, Kelly Clarkson, and more. He won several accolades, including a CMA Award and an ACM Award, and was even nominated for a Grammy Award. Jacobs was involved in the creative aspect of the Hey World album by Lee Brice, serving as a composer and producer, providing background vocals, and playing acoustic guitar.

Kellie Pickler’s Response

Kellie Pickler has not yet publicly addressed her husband’s death. Jacobs and Pickler were married in a secret ceremony in 2011, and they did not have any children.

Conclusion

The music industry mourned the loss of Kyle Jacobs, a talented songwriter, after his sudden death. The autopsy report confirmed that Jacobs died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His wife, Kellie Pickler, has not made any public statements regarding her husband’s death, and the reason for his suicide remains unknown.

News Source : Disheeta Pinkvilla

Source Link :How did Kyle Jacobs die? Autopsy reveals cause of death/