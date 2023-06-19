Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cause of MPSC Darshana Pawar’s Death: Head and Body Injuries

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy strikes as MPSC officer Darshana Pawar is found dead in Rajgad area of Velhe taluka. The young woman was taking the MPSC exam when her body was discovered in a critical condition with severe injuries. Her autopsy report has now revealed that she died due to the injuries sustained, and the police have registered a case against an unknown suspect.

According to the information received, on 12th June, Darshana and her friend Rahul had gone trekking to Rajgad Fort. However, Rahul has been missing since then, and the police have started a search operation to locate him. The police have also denied providing any information regarding CCTV footage, and doubts are growing about the case.

Moreover, the investigation has revealed that Rahul Handore, who was trekking with Darshana, is a resident of Nashik district, while Darshana was from Ahmednagar district. The police are now trying to locate Rahul, who has gone missing after the incident. As a result, the police are facing a significant challenge in locating him and investigating the case.

Darshana Pawar was a candidate for the State Public Service Commission examination and had secured a high rank. On 9th June, she came to Pune’s Spot Light Academy to receive the felicitation for her achievement. However, she was found dead in Rajgad area three days later. Her father has stated that his daughter was in contact with Rahul Handore and had planned to visit Sinhagad and Rajgad forts.

However, when her family tried to contact her on 12th June, they were unable to reach her. They later found out that Darshana and Rahul had gone trekking together. However, Rahul has been missing since the incident, and the police have now registered a missing person’s complaint against him. The police have also expressed their suspicion that Rahul Handore might be involved in the case.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the police are trying to gather more information. The autopsy report has revealed that Darshana died due to the injuries she sustained, and the police have registered a case against an unknown suspect. The police have also stated that they are facing a challenge in locating Rahul Handore and that they will continue their search operation until they locate him.

In conclusion, the tragic death of Darshana Pawar has shocked the nation, and the police are still investigating the case. The police are facing a significant challenge in locating Rahul Handore and gathering more information about the case. On the other hand, Mumbai residents can finally look forward to some relief from the scorching heat as the monsoon season is expected to begin soon.

