Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cause of Murphy Afolabi’s Death Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Hours After News Of Murphy Afolabi’s Death, Close Circle Reveals Cause Of Death

The Nigerian film industry, popularly known as Nollywood, has been thrown into mourning following the death of actor, producer, and director, Murphy Afolabi. The news of his death was announced by his colleague, Tunde Ola Yusuf, on his Instagram page in the early hours of the day. As the news of his death spread, fans and colleagues took to social media to express their shock and sadness.

Murphy Afolabi was a popular Yoruba actor who had a successful career in the Nigerian film industry. He was known for his versatility and ability to play different roles with ease. His death has left a huge void in the industry, and many have expressed their condolences to his family and friends.

In a new update, Kemi Filani has learned that the cause of his death was a result of slipping on time and hitting his head on a hard surface. His colleague, Seun Oloketuyi, disclosed the sad news on his Instagram page moments ago, revealing that Murphy died after sustaining injuries from falling in the bathroom. He promised to share further details as they become available.

The news of Murphy Afolabi’s death has come as a shock to many, especially as he had just celebrated his birthday a week ago. The actor had expressed his gratitude to God on that occasion, making a special request for blessings, grace, and the strength to continue serving God faithfully.

Murphy Afolabi’s death is a reminder of the fragility of life and the need to cherish every moment. It is a call to take care of ourselves and our loved ones, to be grateful for the gift of life, and to live our lives to the fullest.

Murphy Afolabi was a talented actor who will be greatly missed by his fans and colleagues in the Nigerian film industry. His legacy will live on through his movies and the impact he made in the industry. May his soul rest in peace.

Murphy Afolabi Cause of death Kemi Filani News Close circle Mourning

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Close circle of Murphy Afolabi reveals the cause of his death – Kemi Filani News/