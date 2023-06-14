Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cause of Olympic champion’s death revealed in autopsy report

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Olympic and world champion sprinter Tori Bowie died in childbirth, according to an autopsy report. Bowie, who was only 32 years old, died due to complications from childbirth, including respiratory distress and eclampsia. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office had responded to a call for a well-being check on a woman in her 30s who had not been seen or heard from in several days. Bowie was found in bed in a secured residence and was later identified as the woman in question.

The autopsy report listed bipolar disorder in her medical history but toxicology results were negative. Bowie, who grew up in Mississippi, was taken in by her grandmother as an infant and considered herself a basketball player. She reluctantly showed up for track as a teenager and then blossomed into an elite sprinter and long jumper, winning three Olympic medals and a world championship.

The news of Bowie’s death highlights the maternal mortality crisis in the United States, particularly among black women. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), black women have the highest maternal mortality rate in the country, with 69.9 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2021. That’s almost three times the rate for white women. This disparity is due to a combination of factors, including racism, inadequate healthcare, and lack of access to quality care.

Maternal mortality is a complex issue that requires a multifaceted approach to address. The CDC recommends improving the quality and availability of healthcare, including prenatal and postpartum care, increasing access to contraception, and addressing social determinants of health such as poverty and discrimination. Additionally, the healthcare system must address implicit bias and racism in order to ensure that all women receive the care they need and deserve.

Bowie’s death is a tragic reminder of the urgent need to address the maternal mortality crisis in the United States. No woman should die giving birth, and it is unacceptable that black women are at higher risk for maternal mortality. We must take action to ensure that all women have access to high-quality healthcare and are treated with the respect and dignity they deserve. Until we do, more women like Tori Bowie will needlessly lose their lives.

