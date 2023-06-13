Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cause of Tori Bowie’s Unexpected Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The world of athletics was left in shock when news of the sudden demise of American track and field star Tori Bowie broke out. The 32-year-old, who won multiple Olympic medals back in 2016, was found dead in her Florida home by local authorities who had been called to perform a welfare check. While the authorities did not suspect foul play, the cause of her death was not immediately provided. However, more than a month later, the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office released an autopsy report stating that Bowie died from complications of childbirth.

The report revealed that Bowie was eight months pregnant and was going through active labor at the time of her death. She reportedly experienced respiratory distress and eclampsia, which can happen during a sudden spike in blood pressure in pregnant women, leading to seizures and strokes. The sudden loss of a young and talented athlete has left many in the sports community reeling, but it has also highlighted the issue of maternal mortality rates among Black women in the US.

According to the Black Entertainment Network (BET), Black women in the US face a much higher risk of maternal death due to various reasons, including chronic stress and implicit bias from healthcare providers. They are three times more likely to suffer a pregnancy-related death than white or Hispanic women. Bowie’s tragic death has brought this issue to the forefront, with many calling for more attention to be given to the safety of pregnant Black women.

Several Olympic athletes, including Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce, have paid tribute to Bowie following her untimely death. Max Siegel, CEO of the USA Track and Field, also shared his condolences. Bowie’s sudden demise has left a void in the sports world, but it has also opened up discussions about the need for better healthcare for Black women during pregnancy and childbirth.

In conclusion, the sudden loss of a talented athlete like Tori Bowie is a tragedy that has rocked the sports community. However, her death has also shed light on the issue of maternal mortality rates among Black women in the US. It is time for healthcare providers and policymakers to address this issue and work towards ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all pregnant women, regardless of their race and ethnicity. Bowie’s legacy as an Olympic and World Champion will continue to inspire young athletes for years to come, but her death should serve as a wake-up call to all of us to do better and strive for a better future for all women.

