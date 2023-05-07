Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert’s son Nick dies at 26

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Nick Gilbert, the Good Luck Charm of the Cleveland Cavaliers

On Saturday, the basketball world mourned the loss of Nick Gilbert, the 26-year-old son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert. Nick suffered from neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that has no known cure. Though he may have been young, Nick made a huge impact on the Cavaliers, serving as their good luck charm at the NBA Draft Lottery.

The 2011 NBA Draft Lottery

It was the first lottery after LeBron James left the Cavaliers in 2010, and the team had two picks. Their own selection had the best odds of jumping to the top slot, but it fell to its lowest possible point at No. 4. The pick they acquired from the Los Angeles Clippers had just a 2.8% chance of landing at No. 1, but luck was on their side. Nick represented the Cavaliers, and they won the lottery, giving them the right to select Kyrie Irving.

The 2012 NBA Draft Lottery

Once again, Nick represented the Cavaliers at the lottery. However, they fell to No. 4 and missed out on Bradley Beal, eventually settling on Dion Waiters. Though they traded Waiters during the 2014-15 season, Nick’s presence at the lottery would prove crucial for the Cavaliers in the future.

The 2013 NBA Draft Lottery

Representing the Cavaliers for a third time, Nick brought the team good luck once again. They jumped up to No. 1 and selected Anthony Bennett, who would ultimately prove to be a disastrous pick. However, Bennett served as meaningful salary ballast in the trade that landed them Kevin Love.

The 2018 NBA Draft Lottery

After a few years of absence, Nick returned to the lottery with the Cavaliers in 2018. Though they only had the eighth overall pick, Nick’s presence had always been a good omen for the team. They selected Collin Sexton, who has become a key player for the team in recent seasons.

The 2021 NBA Draft Lottery

Though Nick wasn’t able to represent the Cavaliers at the lottery in 2021, he still made sure to send his good luck to the team. He sent two of his signature bowties, which had become his fashion choice as a lottery representative, to Cavs general manager Koby Altman. The team had the fifth-best odds on the board, but they managed to jump up to No. 3 and selected Evan Mobley.

A Season Dedicated to Nick Gilbert

The Cavaliers have dedicated the 2022-23 season to Nick Gilbert, wearing bowtie emblems on their warmup jackets. It’s a small tribute to a young man who brought so much joy and luck to the team over the years.

Remembering Nick Gilbert

Nick Gilbert may have been known as the good luck charm of the Cleveland Cavaliers, but to those who knew him, he was so much more. He was a loving son, a devoted brother, and a friend to many. His impact on the Cavaliers will never be forgotten, but it’s the memories of the person he was that will truly live on.

Rest in peace, Nick Gilbert.

News Source : CBSSports.com

Source Link :Nick Gilbert, Cavaliers lottery icon and son of team owner Dan Gilbert, dies at 26/