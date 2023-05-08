Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cavaliers Owner’s Son Dies at 26

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Nick Gilbert, Son of Cleveland Cavaliers Owner, Dies at 26

Nicolas “Nick” Gilbert, the son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, passed away at the age of 26. He had been diagnosed with neurofibromatosis (NF1) as a toddler, a genetic condition that causes non-cancerous tumors to grow on the brain, spinal cord, and skin. There is no cure for this condition.

A Driving Force Behind the Cavaliers

The Cavaliers issued a statement on Sunday expressing their condolences and praising Gilbert’s contributions to the team. “Nick was a light and inspiration to so many throughout his 26 years of life,” the statement read. “Whether taking on his signature role as the Cavs’ good luck charm during several NBA Draft Lotteries or using his voice to advocate in the fight against NF, Nick’s unrelenting spirit has been a driving force behind our organization.”

The Good Luck Charm

Gilbert became a sensation in 2011 when he represented the team at the NBA draft lottery, wearing a bow tie and dark-rimmed glasses. The team wound up with the No. 1 overall pick and used it to select Kyrie Irving, who became an All-Star and later paired with LeBron James to win the championship in 2016. Gilbert represented the Cavs at several more lotteries, including in 2013 and 2014 when the team had the No. 1 pick.

A Dedicated Season for Nick

The Cavaliers dedicated their 2022-23 season to Gilbert, wearing bowtie emblems on their warmups to honor him and raise awareness for NF1. Gilbert often attended the team’s games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with his parents, Dan and Jennifer.

A Life Remembered

Nick Gilbert was more than just a good luck charm for the Cleveland Cavaliers, he was a beloved son, an inspiration to those living with NF1, and a driving force behind the organization. His passing is a great loss to the community, but his legacy will continue to live on through the team and the fight against NF1. As the Cavaliers said in their statement, “We extend our deepest condolences and love to the Gilbert family during this difficult time.”

News Source : Evann Gastaldo

Source Link :Son of Cleveland Cavaliers Owner Dead at 26/