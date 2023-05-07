Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cavaliers Owner’s Son Nick Gilbert Passes Away at 26

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Nick Gilbert: The Cleveland Cavaliers’ Good Luck Charm

The world of basketball is mourning the loss of Nicolas “Nick” Gilbert, the son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert. Nick, who was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis (NF1) as a child, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, surrounded by his family. He was only 26 years old.

Nick Gilbert may have been young, but he made a significant impact on the Cleveland Cavaliers and the NBA. He was the team’s good luck charm, representing them at several NBA draft lotteries. Wearing his signature bow tie and dark-rimmed glasses, Nick became an instant sensation when he represented the Cavs at the 2011 draft lottery. That year, Cleveland was able to secure the No. 1 overall pick and used it to select Kyrie Irving, who later became an All-Star and helped Cleveland win the championship in 2016.

Nick Gilbert’s witty sense of humor and positive attitude made him a fan favorite. When his father praised his efforts and called him his hero, Nick quipped, “What’s not to like?” He continued to represent the Cavs at several more draft lotteries, and the team often invited him to attend their games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with his parents.

In 2018, Nick underwent an eight-hour operation on his brain while attending Michigan State University. It was a challenging time for him and his family, but he remained optimistic and determined. In honor of Nick, the Cleveland Cavaliers dedicated their 2022-23 season to him, wearing bowtie emblems on their warmups to raise awareness for NF1.

Nick Gilbert’s legacy will live on in the hearts of Cleveland Cavaliers fans and the NBA community. He was a shining example of strength and resilience, facing his challenges with humor and grace. As the basketball world mourns his loss, we remember him as a beloved member of the Cleveland Cavaliers family and a symbol of hope for those fighting NF1.

Nick Gilbert’s funeral will be held on Tuesday at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

News Source : The Associated Press

Source Link :Nick Gilbert, son of Cavaliers owner, dies at 26/