Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cavs owner’s son dies at age 26

Stay informed and up-to-date with the latest happenings in Northeast Ohio with 3News Daily. In today’s episode, Stephanie Haney shares the most-read stories on WKYC.com and the WKYC app.

Remembering Nick Gilbert

The first story covered in today’s episode is the passing of Nick Gilbert, son of Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert. Nick passed away at the young age of 26, leaving behind a legacy of positivity and philanthropy. Nick was known for his involvement with the Cavaliers’ NBA draft lottery appearances, where he brought good luck to the team as their representative.

Endangered Woman Missing

Cleveland police are currently searching for an endangered woman who was scheduled to testify in court today. The woman’s identity has not been released, but she is believed to be in danger. Meanwhile, US Marshalls have reported finding a missing Canton teen in Mexico, accompanied by a known fugitive who is wanted for pandering obscenity and endangering children.

Geauga County School Shooting

The student accused of planning a school shooting in Geauga County will be arraigned today. The student allegedly brought a gun to school with the intention of killing classmates. The incident has raised concerns about school safety and the need for preventative measures.

CMSD’s New CEO

Find out when to expect the announcement of CMSD’s new CEO this week. The new CEO will be responsible for leading Cleveland’s public school system and improving educational outcomes for students.

Gas Prices Drop in Northeast Ohio

Drivers in Northeast Ohio can breathe a little easier as gas prices have dropped significantly over the past year. Find out just how much prices have fallen and what this means for consumers.

Legally Speaking Special: Investigations into Donald Trump

For those interested in politics, be sure to watch the Legally Speaking special on the four criminal investigations into former President Donald Trump. Get the inside scoop on the investigations and what they could mean for Trump’s political future.

