Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cavs Owner’s Son Nick Gilbert Passes Away at 26

Remembering Nick Gilbert: The Cleveland Cavaliers’ Good Luck Charm

The city of Cleveland lost a beloved figure over the weekend, as Nicolas “Nick” Gilbert, the son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, passed away at the age of 26. Gilbert was born with neurofibromatosis (NF1), a genetic condition that caused non-cancerous tumors to grow on his brain, spinal cord, and skin. Despite his health challenges, Gilbert became a source of inspiration for many, particularly for his role as the Cavaliers’ good luck charm at NBA draft lotteries.

Gilbert first made headlines in 2011 when he represented the Cavaliers at the NBA draft lottery, just one season after LeBron James left the team as a free agent. Wearing a bow tie and dark-rimmed glasses, Gilbert charmed the audience with his wit and humor. When his father praised him for his efforts, he quipped, “What’s not to like?” The Cavaliers went on to win the lottery and used the No. 1 overall pick to select Kyrie Irving, who became an All-Star and helped lead the team to the championship in 2016.

Gilbert went on to represent the Cavaliers at several more lotteries, including in 2013 and 2014 when the team also won the No. 1 pick. He became a fixture at the team’s games, often attending with his parents, Dan and Jennifer. Despite his health challenges, Gilbert remained an unrelenting spirit and a driving force behind the organization. The Cavaliers dedicated their 2022-23 season to him, wearing bowtie emblems on their warmups in his honor and to raise awareness for NF1.

Gilbert’s passing has left a void in the Cleveland community, as well as in the hearts of his family and friends. The Cavaliers released a statement expressing their condolences and highlighting Gilbert’s impact on the organization and the city. “Nick was a light and inspiration to so many throughout his 26 years of life,” the statement read. “Whether taking on his signature role as the Cavs’ good luck charm during several NBA Draft Lotteries or using his voice to advocate in the fight against NF, Nick’s unrelenting spirit has been a driving force behind our organization.”

Gilbert’s legacy will live on through the many lives he touched and the memories he created. His funeral will be held on Tuesday at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan. The Cleveland community and NBA fans around the world will continue to honor his memory and celebrate his life.

