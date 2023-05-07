Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cavs Owner’s Son Passes at 26

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Nicolas Gilbert, son of Cleveland Cavaliers’ owner Dan Gilbert

The Gilbert family, owners of the Cleveland Cavaliers, are mourning the loss of their beloved son, Nicolas Gilbert, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 26. Nicolas was born with neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to form on nerve tissue. Despite his condition, Nicolas lived a life full of love and happiness, and his passing has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him.

In his obituary, Nicolas was described as a young man who was loved and cherished by many, including his parents, Daniel and Jennifer Gilbert, his siblings, Grant, Gracie, AJ, and Nash Gilbert, his grandparents, Shirley, Samuel Gilbert, Murk Goddard, Pamela, and Robert Feldman, and his aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was also deeply appreciated by the doctors, nurses, and caregivers who had taken care of him throughout his life.

A funeral service was held on Tuesday at the Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, where family and friends gathered to pay their last respects to Nicolas. The service was a celebration of Nicolas’ life, a life that had touched so many people in so many ways.

Nicolas gained national attention in 2011 when he was the Cavaliers’ representative at the NBA Draft Lottery. With his thick-rimmed glasses and bow tie, he quickly became a fan favorite and good luck charm for the team. When asked about his dad calling him a hero, Nicolas responded with his trademark humor, “What’s not to like?” The phrase took on a life of its own and became a rallying cry for Cavaliers fans.

The Cavaliers won the No. 1 pick that year, and Nicolas’ charm and wit were credited for the team’s good fortune. The team ultimately selected Kyrie Irving, who went on to become a star player for the Cavaliers and helped the team win its first NBA championship in 2016.

Dan Gilbert, Nicolas’ father, is the founder of Quicken Loans and the chairman of JACK Entertainment. He is also the owner of the Cleveland Monsters, Cleveland Gladiators, and Canton Charge. Dan is a prominent figure in Cleveland and has been a driving force behind the city’s revitalization efforts.

The Gilbert family has been a fixture in Cleveland for many years, and their contributions to the city have been significant. Nicolas’ passing is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of family and community. His spirit will live on in the hearts of those who knew him, and his memory will be cherished for years to come.

