Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cavs Owner’s Son Passes Away at 26

The Tragic Passing of Nick Gilbert, Son of Cavs Owner Dan Gilbert

On May 20, 2021, the Cleveland Cavaliers announced the devastating news that Nick Gilbert, the son of team owner Dan Gilbert, had passed away at the young age of 26. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

The Life of Nick Gilbert

Nick Gilbert was born on January 9, 1995, in Detroit, Michigan, to Dan and Jennifer Gilbert. He was the couple’s eldest child and had three younger siblings. Nick was diagnosed with Neurofibromatosis Type 1, a genetic disorder that causes tumor growth throughout the body, at a young age.

Despite his illness, Nick was a happy and outgoing child who loved sports. He was a big fan of the Cleveland Cavaliers and became a well-known figure in the team’s community after his father purchased the franchise in 2005.

Nick’s most notable moment in the public eye came in 2011 when he represented the Cavaliers at the NBA draft lottery. The team had a 1.7% chance of winning the first overall pick, but Nick’s lucky bow tie helped them secure the top selection, which they used to draft superstar point guard Kyrie Irving.

Nick’s infectious personality and positive attitude made him a beloved figure in Cleveland and throughout the NBA. He became an ambassador for the Children’s Tumor Foundation, an organization dedicated to finding a cure for Neurofibromatosis.

Tributes to Nick Gilbert

News of Nick Gilbert’s passing prompted an outpouring of tributes from the NBA and the Cleveland community. Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert released a statement expressing his family’s profound grief.

“We are heartbroken by the passing of our beloved son, Nick. Words cannot express the pain and sorrow we feel. He was a constant beacon of light and joy, and his infectious spirit touched everyone he met. We will forever cherish the memories of his bright smile, his courage, and his unwavering spirit.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also released a statement, saying:

“Nick Gilbert was a courageous young man who inspired us all with his strength and resilience. His unwavering spirit and positive outlook touched the lives of countless people, and his legacy will live on in the countless lives he touched.”

Players and coaches from around the league also took to social media to express their condolences. LeBron James, who led the Cavaliers to their first championship in 2016, tweeted:

“My heart is with Dan and the Gilbert family. Nick was an amazing young man who inspired us all. Rest in peace, Nick. You will be missed.”

The Legacy of Nick Gilbert

Despite his young age, Nick Gilbert had already made a lasting impact on the world. His courage in the face of adversity and his unwavering positivity inspired countless people and raised awareness for Neurofibromatosis.

His legacy will continue to live on through the Children’s Tumor Foundation and the countless lives he touched. The Gilbert family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the foundation in Nick’s memory.

Rest in peace, Nick Gilbert. You will be missed, but your spirit will live on forever.

News Source : WEWS-Cleveland Videos

Source Link :Son of Cavs owner dies at age 26/