Dead – Death – Obituary News : CBC’s The Fifth Estate co-founder dies at 77

Remembering Brian McKenna: An Acclaimed Montreal-Born Documentary Filmmaker

Brian McKenna, an acclaimed Montreal-born documentary filmmaker and a founding producer of CBC’s The Fifth Estate, passed away on Friday night at the age of 77. McKenna’s family remembers him as a passionate and incredible role model who was willing to ask difficult questions about the history of Canada. His career began when he was the editor-in-chief of his college newspaper, Loyola News, before joining the Montreal Star and later CBC.

McKenna was best known for his award-winning series, The Valour and the Horror. The three-part series examined Canadian involvement in three battles during the Second World War and was the subject of controversy after its release, leading to a five-week investigation by the Senate, a CRTC hearing, a $500 million lawsuit, and a CBC ombudsman’s report.

McKenna directed over 20 films on Canada’s role in various wars over the last few centuries. However, he is also remembered for local Montreal news, like the controversy surrounding the 1976 construction of the Olympic Stadium. His most commended work delved deep into Canada’s role in various wars over the last few centuries.

“He was a great father,” said his son Conor McKenna, the host of The Morning Show on TSN 690. “It left me with massive shoes to fill that I certainly don’t think I could ever begin to do. But much to aspire to, much to live up to as both a father and a professional.”

McKenna received 40 award nominations in Canada and internationally and won the 1993 Gordon Sinclair Award for Broadcast Journalism. He received the Governor General’s History Award for Popular Media in 2007 for “his exceptional ability to tackle the challenges of communicating history through a modern media with originality, determination, and a deep respect for those whose stories he tells.” McKenna was also an advocate for the freedom of the press and against the kidnapping of journalists and founded Canadian Journalists for Free Expression.

His family also cited dining with Fidel Castro, filming in North Korea, sharing Montreal dinners with Pierre Elliott Trudeau, and drinking vodka in the Soviet Union with Wayne Gretzky and Vladislav Tretiak as some of the other notable feats in his life. He is survived by his life partner Renée Baert, his children Robin, Katie, Conor, and their mother Susan Purcell, Emma and Tess and their mother Anne Lagace Dowson, his grandchildren Leo, Aedan, and Dylan, siblings William, Joan, John, and Terence, and his lifelong friend Stephen Phizicky.

McKenna’s Legacy

McKenna’s legacy in Canadian journalism is undeniable. His work on The Fifth Estate, one of Canada’s most prominent investigative journalism programs, helped shape the country’s understanding of important issues. One of his most notable documentaries was the 1983 episode “Who Killed JFK?” that drew more than three million viewers. The documentary was produced by McKenna and hosted by Eric Malling, and it remains the highest-rated episode in the history of The Fifth Estate.

McKenna’s interest in the assassination of John F. Kennedy began in the late 1970s when he read a book about the event. He found the crime “ripe for unraveling” and began investigating it on his own. Over the years, he conducted numerous interviews with key witnesses and experts, and he uncovered new evidence that challenged the official version of events.

McKenna’s investigation into the assassination of JFK was just one example of his commitment to uncovering the truth and shedding light on important issues. His work on The Fifth Estate and his other documentaries helped shape Canadian history and journalism, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of journalists and filmmakers.

