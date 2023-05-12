Dead – Death – Obituary News : CBSE 12th Result Triggers Girl’s Suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Girl Student Commits Suicide After Seeing CBSE Results in Durg

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results for Class 10 and 12 today. Since the announcement of the results, students have been excited about their achievements. However, amidst all this, a tragic incident took place in Durg district of the state. After seeing her results, a student committed suicide. As soon as the information was received, the Mohan Nagar police station reached the spot. Since the student’s death, the area around her house has been filled with mourning.

A Student Gets Supplementary in One Subject

The 12th grade student of Mohan Nagar area saw her results and discovered that she had received a supplementary in one subject. After seeing her result, the student went into her room. When she did not come out for a long time, her family went to check on her. However, when they reached her room, they were shocked to see that she had hanged herself.

Police Arrive at the Scene

When the family saw the girl hanging, they immediately called the police. The police arrived at the scene and sent the girl’s body for post-mortem. Since the student’s death, her family and the surrounding area have been filled with grief.

Conclusion

This incident is a heartbreaking reminder of the pressure that students face during exam time. It’s important for parents and teachers to understand the mental and emotional well-being of students during this time. While it’s important for students to do well in their exams, their mental health should always be a top priority. We hope that this tragedy will serve as a wake-up call for everyone to prioritize mental health and well-being.

