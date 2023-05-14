Dead – Death – Obituary News : “CBSE 12th Student Commits Suicide Due to Low Math Scores in 2023”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

CBSE Result 2023: Student Commits Suicide After Poor Performance

A student from Bungachhina village in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand has taken a drastic step after receiving poor marks in her CBSE 2023 exams. The student’s family is in shock and grieving after her tragic death. The 12th-grade student had ingested a poisonous substance after receiving low marks in one of her subjects. Despite being rushed to the district hospital, she couldn’t survive.

The Incident

The incident occurred after the student received low marks in mathematics, causing her to feel immense pressure and disappointment. According to the police, the student consumed a poisonous substance on Friday after receiving her results. Her family members rushed her to the hospital for medical treatment. Despite their efforts, she couldn’t be saved and passed away on Friday night.

The student was enrolled in Atal Utkarsh Rajkiya Inter College in Devalthal and had performed well in most of her subjects. However, a low score in mathematics caused her to take the drastic step.

The Aftermath

The tragic incident has left the student’s family, friends, and teachers in shock and mourning. The police have launched an investigation into the matter and are trying to determine the cause of the student’s death. The incident has also raised concerns about the pressures that students face during the exam season.

It is essential to understand that exam results are not the end of the world, and students should not feel pressured to perform exceptionally well at the cost of their lives. Schools and parents must ensure that students receive the support they need to manage their stress levels and cope with the pressures of exams.

Conclusion

The tragic incident highlights the need for greater awareness and support for students during the exam season. It is essential to understand that exams do not define a student’s worth, and low marks should not be a cause for extreme measures such as suicide. Schools and parents must prioritize student well-being and provide the necessary support and guidance to help students cope with the pressures of exams.

It is crucial to remind students that they are more than their exam results, and their worth is not determined by a set of numbers on a piece of paper. It is essential to prioritize mental health and well-being and promote a healthy learning environment that encourages students to thrive and reach their full potential.

