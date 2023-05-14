Dead – Death – Obituary News : CBSE result leads to student’s suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Board Exam Results: A Growing Concern for Student Suicides

The release of board exam results is always a stressful time for students in India. The pressure to succeed and secure a good future often leads to high levels of anxiety and stress. Unfortunately, the situation has become so dire that student suicides have become a growing concern in the country.

Recent Cases of Student Suicides

The latest case of a student suicide was reported in the Aman Vihar area of Delhi. On Sunday, a young girl took her own life after the release of her board exam results. She was unable to cope with the pressure of the expectations placed on her and the disappointment of not achieving the desired results.

This is not an isolated incident. In recent years, there have been many cases of student suicides across the country. In fact, India has one of the highest rates of student suicides in the world. According to a report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), there were 10,159 student suicides in India in 2018 alone.

The Root Causes of Student Suicides

The root causes of student suicides are complex and multifaceted. However, there are some common factors that contribute to this growing concern:

Pressure to Succeed

India is a highly competitive society, and success is often measured by academic achievement. Students are under immense pressure to perform well in exams and secure a good future. This pressure can be overwhelming for many, especially those who are struggling academically.

Family Expectations

Parents and family members often have high expectations for their children’s academic success. They may put undue pressure on their children to perform well in exams and get into prestigious colleges or universities. This can lead to a sense of failure and disappointment when expectations are not met.

Lack of Emotional Support

Many students in India do not have access to emotional support or mental health resources. They may feel isolated and alone in their struggles, which can exacerbate feelings of anxiety and depression. The stigma surrounding mental health issues also makes it difficult for students to seek help.

What Can be Done to Address the Issue?

Addressing the issue of student suicides requires a multifaceted approach. Here are some steps that can be taken to help prevent these tragedies:

Change the Narrative

The emphasis on academic achievement as the sole measure of success in India needs to change. Students should be encouraged to pursue their passions and interests, rather than solely focusing on academic performance.

Provide Emotional Support

Schools and colleges should provide emotional support and mental health resources for students. This can include counseling services, peer support groups, and mental health awareness campaigns.

Involve Parents and Families

Parents and families need to be involved in efforts to prevent student suicides. They should be educated about the warning signs of suicide and encouraged to seek help for their children if needed.

Reduce Exam Stress

Exams can be a significant source of stress for students. Schools and colleges should explore alternative methods of assessment that focus on creativity and critical thinking, rather than rote memorization.

Conclusion

The issue of student suicides in India is a growing concern that needs to be addressed urgently. It is time to change the narrative and provide students with the support they need to thrive. By working together, we can help prevent these tragedies and create a brighter future for our young people.

News Source : Prabhat Khabar Digital Desk

