Dead – Death – Obituary News : CBSE student ends life post 12th result failure

CBSE Board Student Commits Suicide: Another Tragic Reminder of Our Education System’s Failure

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results of the 10th and 12th board exams, bringing joy to some and sorrow to others. However, the release of the results has resulted in a tragic incident in Sonipat, Haryana, where a female student took her own life. The news of the suicide has caused shock and grief throughout the region. It is a stark reminder of the immense pressure students face in India’s education system and the urgent need to address the issue.

According to reports, the student, Saniya, was living in Rasoi village in Sonipat and had been concerned about her results for a week. She had failed in her accounts compartment exam. On the day of the results, she committed suicide by hanging herself at home while her family was out. Her father, Mohammad Momin, said that Saniya had been extremely anxious about the results, and her low marks only added to her stress.

The incident has once again brought the issue of student mental health to the forefront. India’s education system is known for its emphasis on academic excellence, often at the cost of students’ mental and emotional well-being. The pressure to perform well in exams and secure a bright future leads to a high level of stress and anxiety among students. The failure to meet the expectations of parents and teachers can lead to feelings of shame and inadequacy, which can have severe consequences, as seen in Saniya’s case.

The CBSE board exams are one of the most important and challenging exams in India, and the results carry immense weight in students’ lives. The competition is intense, with lakhs of students appearing for the exams each year. The results of the exams determine the future of students and their access to career opportunities, including higher education. However, the education system’s emphasis on results and academic excellence often overshadows the importance of holistic development and well-being.

The tragedy in Sonipat highlights the need for a more compassionate and student-centric education system. The focus should be on nurturing students’ abilities and talents rather than simply pressuring them to perform well in exams. The education system should prioritize students’ mental and emotional well-being, providing them with the support they need to cope with stress and anxiety.

The government and educational institutions should take a more proactive approach to address the issue of student mental health. There should be counseling services available in schools and colleges to support students who are struggling with stress and anxiety. It is crucial to create a safe and supportive environment for students to express their concerns and seek help without fear of judgment or stigma.

Parents and teachers also have a crucial role to play in supporting students’ mental health. They need to be aware of the pressures students face and provide them with the necessary support and guidance. It is essential to create a culture of openness and understanding, where students feel comfortable discussing their concerns and seeking help.

In conclusion, the tragic incident in Sonipat is a painful reminder of the urgent need to address the issue of student mental health in India’s education system. The focus should be on creating a more compassionate and student-centric approach that prioritizes students’ well-being over academic excellence. The government, educational institutions, parents, and teachers need to work together to create a safe and supportive environment for students, where they can thrive and reach their full potential.

Mental health of CBSE board students Coping with academic failure and disappointment Importance of counseling and support for students Impact of academic pressure on students Addressing the issue of student suicide in India

News Source : Written By Shailendra Tiwari

Source Link :CBSE board student commits suicide after 12th result upset after failure । 12वीं के नतीजे आने के बाद CBSE बोर्ड की छात्रा ने की आत्महत्या, फेल होने के बाद से थी परेशान/