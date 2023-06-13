Dead – Death – Obituary News : CEC Awallimit: Questioning His Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Polling in Barishal and Khulna City Corporations Held in a Free and Fair Manner: CEC

The polling in the Barishal and Khulna city corporations were held amid festivities and in a free and fair manner barring a few incidents, said Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal yesterday. The CEC made the remarks while briefing reporters at the EC office.

During the briefing, the CEC was asked how the election can be called peaceful when a mayoral candidate is beaten and left in bloodshed. In response, the CEC said, “the matter is comparative”. He added, “Did he die? No. I did not see him bleeding. But we heard that someone punched him from behind”.

The mayoral candidate of Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Syed Faizul Karim, came under attack during the city polls in Barishal. The CEC said, “We heard the candidate saying, ‘voting is not obstructed. I have been attacked’. However, we gave instructions to take strict action against those responsible for the incident”.

The Voting Process Was Unaffected Despite the Incident

The CEC also said they tried to find out if the voting process was hampered due to the incident. But, despite the incident, the voting process remained unaffected. Election Commissioner Brig Gen (retd) Ahsan Habib Khan said the attack on Faizul was a “sudden and stray” incident. “Everything is fine there … except the unwanted incident,” he said.

The CEC said the voter turnout was 50 percent in the BCC polls election and between 42 and 45 percent in the KCC polls. The voter turnout shows that people are interested in participating in the democratic process and exercising their right to vote.

Instructions to Take Strict Action Against Those Responsible

The attack on the mayoral candidate is not acceptable in a democratic society. The incident shows that there are still some people who are willing to resort to violence to achieve their goals. The CEC’s instructions to take strict action against those responsible for the incident will send a strong message that such incidents will not be tolerated.

The incident also highlights the need for increased security measures during elections. The authorities should take steps to ensure the safety of candidates, voters, and election officials. The security measures should be in place before, during, and after the election to prevent any untoward incidents.

Conclusion

The polling in the Barishal and Khulna city corporations was held in a free and fair manner barring a few incidents. The incident involving the mayoral candidate is regrettable, but the CEC’s instructions to take strict action against those responsible show that the authorities are committed to ensuring a peaceful election process. The voter turnout shows that people are interested in participating in the democratic process and exercising their right to vote. The incident highlights the need for increased security measures during elections to ensure the safety of candidates, voters, and election officials.

News Source : The Daily Star

Source Link :Did he die, asks CEC Awal/