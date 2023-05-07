Dead – Death – Obituary News : Celebrities Burna Boy Has Publicly Fought with

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Burna Boy: A Look at His Biggest Celebrity Fights and Beef

Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, is a Nigerian Afrofusion singer who has gained international recognition for his unique style of music. While his immense talent has earned him a global following, he is also known for his fiery temper and his tendency to engage in online and offline beefs with other celebrities. In this article, we take a look at Burna Boy’s most famous fights and beefs with other celebrities that made the news and went viral.

Burna Boy vs. Davido

One of the most publicized physical brawls in the Nigerian entertainment industry was between Burna Boy and fellow Afrobeat singer, Davido. The two had been engaged in a back-and-forth on social media for weeks before the fight broke out at Twist Lounge in Accra, Ghana, in December 2020. Burna Boy reportedly got agitated after comments made by someone in Davido’s entourage and dashed towards Davido, resulting in a physical altercation. Burna Boy vs. Obafemi Martins and CDQ

Burna Boy’s face-off with veteran Nigerian footballer, Obafemi Martins, and indigenous rapper, CDQ, made headlines earlier this year. It was reported that Burna Boy accused Martins of not showing him the respect he deserved, leading to a near physical brawl at a nightclub in Lagos. CDQ later slammed Burna Boy on social media for disrespecting Obafemi Martins, leading to rumors that Burna Boy had stabbed CDQ when they ran into each other at Shina Peller’s club, Quilox. However, the issue was later resolved, and all three entertainers were seen hanging out together. Burna Boy vs. AKA

In 2019, when Nigerians were being targeted, attacked, and killed in South Africa, Burna Boy spoke out against the attacks and fired direct shots at South African rapper, AKA, for his stance on the xenophobic attacks. AKA called for a boycott of Burna Boy’s music and concerts, leading to a messy online fight. However, after AKA was gruesomely killed, Burna Boy showed a sympathetic side, mourning the rapper who he had a song with, “All Eyes On Me.” Burna Boy vs. Tonto Dikeh

In 2012, Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh released two new songs, “High” and “Itz Over,” which were met with public ridicule. Burna Boy was one of those who trolled the singer’s tracks, noting that those who release bad songs deserve death. Tonto Dikeh fired back months later when Burna Boy fell off the stage while performing at the Hip-Hop Awards, calling him out in a tweet. Burna Boy vs. Mr 2Kay

The beef between Burna Boy and Nigerian musician, Mr 2Kay, started in 2017 when Mr 2Kay reacted to negative comments made by Burna Boy about Nigerian pastors. Burna Boy threatened Mr 2Kay, and days after the threat, Mr 2Kay was robbed and assaulted after performing at Eko Hotel in Lagos. Burna Boy was brought in for interrogation, and his road manager, Joel, was arrested. The issues between the pair have been resolved, and they have been seen hanging out together.

In conclusion, Burna Boy’s reputation for engaging in beefs and fights with other celebrities has earned him a lot of attention and publicity. While some of these fights have been resolved, others have left a lasting impact on the Nigerian entertainment industry. As Burna Boy continues to make waves globally, it remains to be seen whether he will be involved in more celebrity fights and beefs in the future.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Davido, wished Tonto death: 5 celebrities that Burna Boy has fought publicly/