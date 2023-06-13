Dead – Death – Obituary News : Celebrities honor Treat Williams after fatal motorcycle crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Treat Williams’ Death Leaves Hollywood in Mourning

The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of actor Treat Williams, who died on Monday, June 12, 2023, in Vermont. Williams was 71 years old. The actor, who rose to fame with his role as hippie leader George Berger in the 1979 movie version of the hit musical Hair, enjoyed a career spanning 50 years.

Williams was thrown from his motorbike after being hit by an SUV turning left into a car park, police said. The news of his death sent shockwaves through Hollywood, with stars including Kim Cattrall, John Travolta, Sharon Stone, Mark Hamill, Wendell Pierce, and Malcolm McDowell paying tribute to the late actor.

Cattrall, who appeared in the 1999 TV movie 36 Hours To Die alongside Williams, shared a photo of them together on her Twitter account and wrote, “I’m in shock! RIP Dear Treat. My condolences to Pam, Gilles, Ellie, and the family. A wonderful actor and friend.”

Travolta, who appeared in two Broadway shows with Williams in New York City, wrote on Instagram, “Treat Williams and I got our start in NYC appearing in 2 Broadway shows, ‘Grease’ and ‘Over Here.’ I’m so sorry Treat. My thoughts are with you and your family. You will be missed. Love, John.”

Stone shared a screenshot of a news headline about Williams’ death on her Instagram story and wrote, “Sad news. Rest in peace, brother.”

Pierce, who starred with Williams in the 2016 HBO film Confirmation, wrote, “Treat Williams was a passionate, adventurous, creative man. In a short period of time, he quickly befriended me, and his adventurous spirit was infectious. We worked on just 1 film together but occasionally connected over the years. Kind and generous with advice and support. RIP.”

Billy Baldwin, who worked with Williams on the 1999 movie The Deep End of the Ocean, wrote on Twitter, “He had it all. Smart. Talented. Funny. Charming. Successful. Handsome. Compassionate. Heart of gold. And that name… Treat Williams. He truly and deeply cared about what’s going on here in America and around the world. Climate change, social justice, freedom, truth, tolerance… love. Beloved by his family, friends, fans, colleagues… his community. A terrible loss. You will be missed. Rest in power Treat.”

Hamill, who co-starred with Williams in the 1989 movie Heart of Dixie, tweeted, “Just heard the awful news that the world has lost @Rtreatwilliams. Such a wonderful person… such a gifted actor… such a treasured friend. I’m gutted. #RIP_Pal.”

McDowell, who appeared with Williams in 1994’s The Silence of the Hams, wrote, “Treat’s passing is a great loss to the acting community. Our prayers are with his loved ones. RIP.”

Williams’ agent, Barry McPherson, confirmed the actor’s death in a statement to People magazine. He said, “I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented. He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s.”

Williams was nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance in Hair and went on to star in Steven Spielberg’s wartime comedy 1941 in 1979. He received a second Golden Globe nomination for his starring role in Sidney Lumet’s Prince Of The City in 1981.

In the 1990s, he starred in two cult favourites – the 1998 monster movie Deep Rising, directed by Stephen Sommers, and as the psychotic “Critical” Bill Dolittle in Gary Fleder’s 1995 gangster flick Things To Do In Denver When You’re Dead. Danny Boyle’s 2010 survival drama 127 Hours also featured Williams in a role as trapped hiker Aron Ralston’s father.

Williams appeared in a string of television shows, with more than 100 screen credits to his name. He was perhaps best known in recent years for his starring role from 2002 to 2006 in Everwood as Dr. Andrew Brown, a widowed brain surgeon from Manhattan who moves with his two children to the Colorado mountain town of the same name.

Williams’ death is a significant loss to the entertainment industry, and his legacy as an actor and humanitarian will continue to be celebrated by fans and colleagues alike.

Treat Williams motorcycle accident Stars pay tribute to Treat Williams Actor Treat Williams tribute Treat Williams death Remembering Treat Williams

News Source : PA News Agency

Source Link :Stars pay tribute to actor Treat Williams after death in motorcycle accident/