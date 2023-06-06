Dead – Death – Obituary News : Celebrities mourn Gufi Paintal’s demise at 78

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Gufi Paintal, the Iconic Shakuni Mama of Mahabharat

Sarvjeet Singh Paintal, better known by his stage name Gufi Paintal, passed away on Monday morning. The veteran actor, director, lyricist and casting director, Gufi Paintal reserved a special place in his fans’ hearts with his portrayal of Shakuni mama in BR Chopra’s iconic TV show Mahabharat.

The Early Years

Gufi Paintal was born in Punjab in 1944. His father, Mohan Singh Paintal, was a renowned physiologist who worked with Nobel Laureate Sir Andrew Huxley. Gufi initially wanted to pursue a career in engineering, but his love for acting drew him towards the film industry.

The Journey in the Film Industry

Gufi Paintal began his career in Bollywood in the 1960s as an assistant director to BR Chopra. He made his acting debut in the 1971 film “Saudagar”. However, it was his portrayal of Shakuni mama in the 1988 TV show Mahabharat that made him a household name.

Shakuni Mama – A Memorable Character

Gufi Paintal’s portrayal of Shakuni mama was nothing short of iconic. He brought a certain charm and wit to the character, making it one of the most memorable characters in Indian television history. His performance was so convincing that it made people hate Shakuni mama and love Gufi Paintal at the same time.

Other Notable Works

Gufi Paintal’s talent was not limited to acting alone. He was also a director, lyricist and casting director. He directed the film “Dil Ki Baat” in 2000 and worked as a casting director for movies like “Kalyug” and “Deewangee”. He also wrote lyrics for the song “Jeevan Ke Har Mod Pe” from the film “Jhooti”.

The Legacy

Gufi Paintal’s contribution to the film industry and Indian television will always be remembered. He was a versatile actor who brought life to every character he played. His portrayal of Shakuni mama in Mahabharat will forever be etched in the memories of his fans.

Final Words

Gufi Paintal’s passing is a loss to the film industry and to his fans. His legacy will live on through his work, and his contribution to the industry will always be remembered. We extend our condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.

Rest in Peace, Gufi Paintal.

Gufi Paintal tribute Gufi Paintal death Gufi Paintal legacy Gufi Paintal career Gufi Paintal contributions

News Source : The Tribune India

Source Link :Celebs pay tributes to Gufi Paintal, who passed away at the age of 78/