Dead – Death – Obituary News : Celebrities Pay Tribute to Late Tina Turner, Age 83

Tina Turner Dead at 83: Dolly Parton, Mick Jagger, Barack Obama and More Stars Pay Tribute

The music world is mourning the loss of one of its biggest icons, Tina Turner.

The legendary singer died on Tuesday, November 30, at the age of 83 at her home in Switzerland, according to a statement from her publicist. Turner, born Anna Mae Bullock, rose to fame in the 1960s as part of the duo Ike & Tina Turner. She later embarked on a successful solo career, earning numerous Grammy Awards and selling over 100 million records worldwide.

Tributes Pour In

As news of Turner’s passing spread, fans and celebrities alike took to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the late singer.

Dolly Parton

Country music legend Dolly Parton paid tribute to Turner on Twitter, writing, “Oh my, Tina Turner was simply the best. Rest in peace, dear Tina.”

Mick Jagger

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger also shared his condolences on Twitter, writing, “Tina was a force of nature, a fierce talent and a wonderful human being. She will be missed by us all.”

Barack Obama

Former President Barack Obama also paid tribute to Turner, calling her a “trailblazer” in a statement. “Tina Turner was a trailblazer whose incredible talent and strength of spirit paved the way for so many artists who followed in her footsteps,” he said. “Her music was a soundtrack for so many of our lives, and her legacy will live on forever.”

Other Stars

Other stars who paid tribute to Turner on social media include Mariah Carey, Cher, and Quincy Jones.

A Life and Career Remembered

Turner’s impact on the music industry was immeasurable, and her legacy will continue to inspire generations of artists to come. Born in Nutbush, Tennessee in 1939, Turner began performing at a young age and joined Ike Turner’s band in the 1950s. The duo quickly became a sensation, with hits like “A Fool in Love” and “Proud Mary.”

In the 1970s, Turner left Ike and embarked on a solo career, releasing hit albums like “Private Dancer” and “Break Every Rule.” She became known for her electrifying live performances, earning the nickname “The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

Throughout her career, Turner faced numerous obstacles, including a tumultuous marriage to Ike Turner that was marred by physical abuse. In her 1986 autobiography, “I, Tina,” she detailed the abuse and her eventual escape from the relationship.

Despite the challenges she faced, Turner continued to thrive and inspire others with her music and her resilience. She retired from performing in 2009, but her impact on the music world will never be forgotten.

A Final Farewell

The music world may have lost a legend, but Tina Turner’s music and spirit will live on forever. As fans and celebrities alike mourn her passing, we can take comfort in the fact that her music will continue to inspire and uplift us for years to come.

Rest in peace, Tina Turner.

News Source : Mona Khalifeh

Source Link :Tina Turner Dead at 83: Dolly Parton, Mick Jagger, Barack Obama and More Stars Pay Tribute/