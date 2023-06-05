Dead – Death – Obituary News : Celebrities Tribute Madhuri Dixit and Amitabh Bachchan

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Noted Veteran Actor Sulochana Latkar Passes Away at 94

On Sunday, veteran actor Sulochana Latkar passed away at a Mumbai hospital due to prolonged illness. She was 94 years old. Her grandson-in-law Parag Ajgavkar confirmed the news of her demise. Latkar was a renowned actor of Marathi and Hindi cinema. She began her career in the 1940s and went on to feature in over 250 films.

Remembering Sulochana Latkar

Latkar was widely known for playing the role of the on-screen mother to lead stars of the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, including Sunil Dutt, Dev Anand, Rajesh Khanna, Dilip Kumar, and Amitabh Bachchan. Some of her notable films include Sasurvas, Vahinichya Bangdya, and Dhakti Jau in Marathi, and Aaye Din Bahar Ke, Gora Aur Kala, Devar, Talaash, and Azaad in Hindi. She featured in blockbuster hits such as Heera, Reshma Aur Shera, Jaani Dushman, Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai, Jhonny Mera Naam, Kati Patang, Mere Jeevan Saathi, Prem Nagar, and Bhola Bhala.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Latkar, stating that her unforgettable performances have endeared her to people across generations. Bollywood stars like Riteish Deshmukh and Madhuri Dixit also remembered her and praised her contribution to Indian cinema.

Her Legacy in Indian Cinema

Latkar was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1999 in recognition of her contribution to Indian cinema. Her onscreen presence and performances won her the hearts of audiences in both Marathi and Hindi cinema. She will always be remembered for her remarkable performances in various films.

Final Rites

Latkar is survived by her daughter Kanchan Ghanekar. Her last rites will be held today at 5 pm at Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar. Her cinematic legacy will always be remembered and cherished by her fans and the film fraternity.

Suggested Reading:

How Kirron Kher Is The Cool Millennial Replacement Of The Tragic ‘Bollywood Maa’ Trope

Bollywood legends tribute Madhuri Dixit and Amitabh Bachchan tribute Tribute to Indian cinema icons Remembering Madhuri Dixit and Amitabh Bachchan Bollywood mourns loss of Madhuri Dixit and Amitabh Bachchan

News Source : STP Reporter

Source Link :Madhuri Dixit, Amitabh Bachchan Pay Tribute/