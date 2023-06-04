Dead – Death – Obituary News : Celebrity Photographer Mick Hutson Dies at 58

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mick Hutson: The Iconic Celebrity Photographer Who Passed Away Suddenly

The world of photography has lost a legend. Mick Hutson, popularly known as “Hutch”, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday June 4th, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of iconic shots in various genres. Hutson was a well-known celebrity photographer who worked for Getty Images and captured some of the most memorable photos in music and film history. He was 58 years old at the time of his death.

Who was Mick Hutson?

Mick Hutson was born in Newcastle in 1965 and developed a passion for live music and photography from an early age. He moved to Aberdeen with his father after finding employment in the oil and gas business. Despite following in his father’s footsteps, Hutson never gave up on his passion for photography. Eventually, he quit his job to focus on photography and earned a master’s degree in the subject at Robert Gordon’s College.

Hutson had a glorious career of more than 25 years, during which he captured some of the most iconic shots of famous musicians and actors. Some of his favorite subjects included the late Rik Mayall, Marilyn Manson, and Christopher Lee.

How did Mick Hutson die?

The news of Mick Hutson’s death was announced by his friends on social media, which was later confirmed by family members. The exact circumstances of his death are not known at this time. However, some people have speculated that Hutson may have committed suicide, following a post made by Emma Oliver (Emma Thomas) on Facebook. She stated that Hutson had lost his battle with mental health. However, nothing is confirmed at this time, and we are waiting for more details from people close to him.

Tributes to Mick Hutson Flooding on Social Media

As news of his death went viral, social media platforms were flooded with tributes and prayers for the late Mick Hutson. Fans and friends remembered his iconic work that will stay on this planet forever. He was an inspiration to many, and his death is mourned as an extreme loss.

Mick Hutson Obituary and Funeral Arrangements

An official obituary for Mick “Hutch” Hutson is expected, as his family prepares for the funeral. The arrangements will likely remain confidential. Meanwhile, this post will continue to serve as a digital obituary for Mick Hutson. He was an amazing person and a highly skilled photographer. He taught people that following your passion could work wonders and cement your legacy anywhere. Hutson will be part of our memory forever. His incredible shots will stay with us forever. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, and other loved ones. May God allow his soul to rest in peace.

