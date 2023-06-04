Dead – Death – Obituary News : Celebrity Photographer Mick Hutson Passes Away at 58

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mick Hutson, Famous Celebrity Photographer, Dies Suddenly at 58

Mick Hutson, commonly known as “Hutch,” passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 04, 2023. The renowned photographer had a long and illustrious career spanning over 25 years. He was well-known for his exceptional shots across various genres, including music and cinema.

Who was Mick Hutson?

Born in 1965 in Newcastle, Hutson developed a passion for live music and photography from a young age. He eventually moved to Aberdeen with his father, who had found employment in the oil and gas sector. Hutson followed in his father’s footsteps but never lost sight of his passion for photography. He quit his job to pursue it full-time and earned a Master’s degree in it from Robert Gordon’s College.

Hutson worked for Getty Images before his sudden death at the age of 58. During his career, he captured some of the most iconic and memorable photos in the history of music and cinema. His favorite subjects included Rik Mayall, Marylin Manson, and Christopher Lee.

How did Mick Hutson die?

The exact circumstances of his death are not known at this time. However, his friends announced his passing on social media, which was later confirmed by members of his family.

There has been speculation that the legendary photographer committed suicide after Emma Oliver (Emma Thomas) posted about his death on Facebook, stating that he lost his mental health battle. However, nothing has been confirmed as yet.

Tributes for Mick Hutson

Social media platforms are flooded with tributes and prayers for the late Mick Hutson after the news of his death went viral. Fans and friends are remembering his iconic work, which will stay on this planet forever.

Here are some of the most emotional posts that you shouldn’t miss:

“RIP Mick Hutson. A brilliant photographer who captured some of the most iconic and memorable photos in the history of music and cinema. His work will always be remembered. My deepest condolences go out to his family and friends. May he rest in peace.”

“Mick Hutson was an inspiration to many. He taught us that following your passion could do wonders and cement your legacy anywhere. His death is a great loss to the world of photography and music.”

Obituary and Funeral Arrangements

The obituary for Mick “Hutch” Hutson is awaited at this time as his family prepares for the funeral services. The arrangements will likely be kept private.

Meanwhile, this post will continue serving as a digital obituary for Mick Hutson. He was an amazing person and a highly skilled photographer. His incredible shots will stay with us eternally. Our deepest condolences go to his family, friends, and other loved ones. May God allow his soul to rest in peace.

News Source : OxGaps

Source Link :Famous Celebrity Photographer Mick Hutson Dies Aged 58: Cause of Death Explored/