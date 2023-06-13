Dead – Death – Obituary News : Celebrity Tributes: Matt Bomer & Emily VanCamp

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Treat Williams’ Sudden Death Leaves Hollywood Co-Stars in Mourning

The sudden death of Treat Williams following a motorcycle accident has left his Hollywood co-stars in mourning. Matt Bomer, Emily VanCamp, and John Travolta were among the celebrities who shared sweet tributes to the late actor, who starred in the 1979 film version of the musical “Hair” and on the television series “Everwood.” They also shared memories of working with Williams.

The 71-year-old actor passed away on Monday night in Dorset, Vermont, according to a family statement. “It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him. We are beyond devastated and ask that you respect our privacy as we deal with our grief,” the statement read.

Matt Bomer, who worked alongside Williams on “White Collar,” shared a photo of the late actor on Instagram Monday. “This is a tough one, and I don’t like doing this on social media, but I want to share what an absolute treasure Treat Williams was- both as an actor and a person,” Bomer began in his tribute.

“I was so honored that he agreed to play my father on ‘White Collar,’ and he jumped in and made every day on set a joy. He taught me in the most beautiful way- through patient example,” he continued.

Bomer added that Williams continued to check in “even years after we worked together.” “Treat- you were an amazing actor and an even better person and I will miss you. I count myself so blessed to have known you,” he concluded. “My heart goes out to your wife and children. Rest in Peace my friend.”

On “Everwood,” Williams played Dr. Andrew “Andy” Brown from 2002 to 2006, earning two Screen Actors Guild nominations. VanCamp also starred with Williams in the Hallmark movie “Beyond the Blackboard.”

VanCamp, who portrayed Williams’ daughter on “Everwood,” posted a photo of her TV dad on Instagram. “The many times we worked together- always wonderful and I was always excited for the next time,” she captioned the post. “Sending all my love to your family Treat. Fly high my friend.”

Kim Cattrall posted a picture with Williams from a scene they shared in the 1999 thriller “36 Hours to Die” on Twitter. “I’m in shock! RIP Dear Treat,” she wrote. “My condolences to Pam, Gilles, Ellie, and the family. A wonderful actor and friend.”

Travolta, who acted alongside Williams in “Grease,” posted a photo from their Broadway days on his Instagram Story. “Treat Williams and I got our start together in NYC appearing in 2 Broadway shows, ‘Grease’ and ‘Over Here,'” Travolta recalled.

“Billy Baldwin remembered Williams as someone who was ‘Smart. Talented. Funny. Charming. Successful. Handsome. Compassionate. Heart of gold.’ ‘He truly and deeply cared about what’s going on here in America and around the world. Climate change, social justice, freedom, truth, tolerance… love,’ Baldwin tweeted.

The actor called Williams’ death “a terrible loss,” adding, “You will be missed. Rest in power Treat.”

Justine Bateman recalled working with Williams in 1991, which marked “the start of great friendship.” “Damn it, damn it. Treat, you were the best. Love you,” Bateman added.

Wendell Pierce remembered Williams as a “passionate, adventurous, creative man.” “In a short period of time, he quickly befriended me & his adventurous spirit was infectious. We worked on just 1 film together but occasionally connected over the years. Kind and generous with advice and support. RIP,” he wrote on Twitter.

Melissa Gilbert wrote in a brief tribute Monday, “This is not real. It can’t be. Oh, This one hurts.” On Tuesday, she expanded, writing, “None of us will forget his kindness and humanity. Especially me. Oh how you are loved and oh how you will be missed.”

Tribute to Matt Bomer and Emily VanCamp Actors Matt Bomer and Emily VanCamp honored Matt Bomer and Emily VanCamp receive tribute Celebrities pay tribute to Matt Bomer and Emily VanCamp Matt Bomer and Emily VanCamp recognized for contributions to entertainment industry.

News Source : Naledi Ushe

Source Link :Matt Bomer, Emily VanCamp pay tribute/