Dead – Death – Obituary News : Celebrity world grieves loss of exceptional actor

Hollywood Mourns the Sudden Death of Treat Williams in Motorcycle Crash

The news of Treat Williams’ death in a motorcycle accident has left Hollywood in shock and mourning. The 71-year-old actor, known for his roles in Hair and Everwood, had a career spanning six decades and was beloved by his peers for his talent and kindness.

Williams’ agent Barry McPherson described him as “the nicest guy” and an “actor’s actor,” who had been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s. Williams’ family released a statement expressing their shock and grief, saying that he was full of love for his family, his life, and his craft.

Williams had posted images from his Vermont farm just hours before the accident. He shared the home with his wife Pam Van Sant, whom he married in 1988, and their two children, Gil and Elinor Williams. Williams’ sudden death has left those who knew him, worked with him, and admired him reeling.

Matt Bomer, who played Williams’ son on White Collar, honored the actor as an “absolute treasure” and described working with him as a joy and an education. Beverly D’Angelo, who played Williams’ sister in the 1979 movie musical Hair, said their friendship endured through the years, sharing a screenshot of their last text and a story about Williams taking her on a plane ride over NYC.

Sharon Lawrence, Williams’ co-star in The Christmas House TV movies, was stunned by his death and called him a remarkable man who enjoyed his life so much. Emily VanCamp, from Everwood, said it was wonderful working with him and she was always excited for the next time. Kim Cattrall, who worked with him in 36 Hours to Die, said she was in shock over the death of “Dear Treat,” a wonderful actor and friend.

James Woods, Williams’ co-star in Once Upon a Time in America, said his resilient good cheer and sense of humor was a godsend during their months filming together in Rome. Wendell Pierce, who worked with him in Confirmation, praised Williams’ adventurous spirit as infectious. Rebecca Staab, who appeared with him in The Substitute 3: Winner Takes All, was beyond heartbroken, having spoken with Williams the night before his death.

Melissa Gilbert, who had a childhood crush on Williams for his Hair role, shared a story about him sending a plane for her in a time of need before they had ever met. Williams was an accomplished aviator who logged more than 10,000 hours in the air and started an aviation company that served TV and film productions.

The loss of Treat Williams has left a void in Hollywood, with his kindness, humanity, and talent remembered by those who knew him. His family has asked for privacy as they deal with their grief, and his fans continue to keep him in their hearts and prayers. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest, dearest Treat.

News Source : Suzy Byrne

Source Link :Hollywood mourns the ‘remarkable’ actor/